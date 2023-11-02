

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY):



Earnings: -$57.4 million in Q3 vs. $1.45 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. $1.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $94.8 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.15 per share Revenue: $9.50 billion in Q3 vs. $6.94 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.50 - $6.70 Full year revenue guidance: $33.4 - $33.9 Bln



