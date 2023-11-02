

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $752 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $630 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $634 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $5.93 billion from $5.31 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $752 Mln. vs. $630 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $5.93 Bln vs. $5.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.04 to $2.13 Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.59



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken