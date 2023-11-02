Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global supplier of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced that it will issue the release of its third quarter 2023 earnings at 7:00 AM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada), prior to the Nasdaq open on Tuesday, November 7. The Company had previously announced that the earnings release would be issued on Monday, November 6, after the market close.

The amendment to the schedule was made to better coincide with the timing of Piedmont's earnings call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada) on November 7, and allow for the information to be disseminated outside of market trading periods for Nasdaq and the ASX, as PLL is traded on both exchanges.

Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast and direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):

Participant URL:https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/951511499

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 510-2296

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0479

Conference ID: 4530245

WEBCAST DETAILS

Event Title: Q3 2023 Piedmont Lithium Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: November 7, 2023

Start Time: 08:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com

