

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $50 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $273 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $3.62 billion from $3.23 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $50 Mln. vs. $273 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $3.62 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.80



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken