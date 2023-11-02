Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI Showcases Innovative Impairment Screening Technology at a 30-Country Summit in India, Focusing on Combating Drug Addiction Globally

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) is proud to announce that it has been invited to the D-30 event to showcase its impairment screening technology, which is an international gathering of 30 nations focused on combating drug addiction on a global scale.

The D-30 event represents a significant milestone in the fight against drug addiction and disabilities caused by drug addiction, symbolizing the collaboration of 30 nations recognized by the United Nations for their dedicated efforts in tackling drug addiction on a global scale. The primary goal of the program is to draw attention to the pressing issue of drug abuse and foster international unity in addressing addiction.

The utility of Predictmedix technology is not only in identification of impairment (caused by alcohol or drugs such as cannabis) but also in managing the health of patients that are coming into addiction centers by monitoring their vital parameters in real-time and looking at trends for better management/diagnosis as they recover from the underlying drug addiction. Therefore the utility of the technology is both for de-addiction treatment and managing disability caused by it which is useful for patients, students, workers and the overall industry for creating a safer drug free world.

Details of the D-30 event are as follows:

Program: D-30, and Cultural Event

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Venue: Hotel The Lalit, New Delhi, India

Predictmedix AI will be actively involved in the event, showcasing its cutting-edge impairment screening technology, which has the potential to play a significant role in addressing drug addiction issues.

Predictmedix has achieved over 90 per cent accuracy in identifying impaired individuals using a combination of multispectral imaging and speech analysis, as demonstrated in the company's latest study. As the technology is powered by artificial intelligence, its accuracy rate is only expected to increase with time, thanks to the deep learning and machine learning algorithms that allow the system to learn and adapt from new data.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI, expressed his enthusiasm for this opportunity: "We are excited to be participating in the D-30 event and we thank the organizers for inviting and showcasing our impairment screening technology in this global forum focusing on combating drug addiction globally. Predictmedix AI is committed to leveraging innovation to combat drug addiction and related issues, and this event aligns perfectly with our mission."

Furthermore, Predictmedix AI is pleased to introduce Colonel G. Srikumar (Retd), an accomplished veteran of the Indian Army, as the new director of Predictmedix India Pvt Ltd. Colonel Srikumar has joined the company to accelerate business development in key sectors across India. His wealth of experience and dedication will contribute significantly to Predictmedix AI's growth and impact in the region. The utility of Predictmedix AI technology ranges from healthcare, sporting industry, workplace safety to defense segment and Colonel Srikumar will be assisting the company to accelerate business development in these segments in India along with key international markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The Company will issue 62,250 common shares as consideration for the services provided by a marketing consultant to the Company. The shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months from the date of issuance.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. To receive company news, please sign up for alerts on https://predictmedix.com/contact-us.

