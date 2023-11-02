Life Lessons from Serial Entrepreneur and Host of One Life Radio

The Remarkable Journey of Bernadette Fiaschetti: From Groceries to Wings, Wellness, and More

Life is a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns, and few individuals exemplify this as vividly as Bernadette Fiaschetti. Her story is a testament to hard work, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to personal growth. From her early days, working in her dad's grocery store and pizzeria in Upstate New York to her role as the founder of Adrift Float Spa, co-founder of Wingstop and Pizza Patron and the host of One Life Radio, a show dedicated to alternative health and wellness, Bernadette's life has been a remarkable adventure.

Chapter 1: The Early Years in Upstate New York

Bernadette's journey began in Upstate New York, where she spent her childhood helping out in her family's grocery store and pizzeria starting at the tender age of seven watching her father, Albert.

Bernadette remembers her childhood fondly. "My mother and my father worked extremely hard to provide for all eight of us," says Fiaschetti, "My father's grocery store, Al's Market, was open from 7am till Midnight, seven days a week, before the days of 7-Eleven in our small town. Al's Market was the convenient go-to market for fresh Italian bread, milk, and beer at all hours."

These formative years instilled in her a strong work ethic, a passion for food, and a deep appreciation for customer service. The experiences she gained here would later prove to be invaluable in her entrepreneurial ventures.

Life Lesson #1: Appreciate others and stay humble.

Chapter 2: The Sauce of Life

It was in Upstate New York that Bernadette met her entrepreneurial match, Antonio Swad. He wanted to open a pizzeria in Dallas, Texas and she knew how to make pizza. In the late 1980s, they co-founded Pizza Patron, a pizza chain that stood out for its incredible value, quality ingredients and spotless kitchen you could see from the front door. The catch though? You had to pick it up yourself at a time when pizza delivery was at an all-time high. Swad and Fiaschetti believed that if they made the pizza great enough and cheap enough people would get in their car and pick it up, they were right. Their venture with Pizza Patron laid the foundation for their future successes in the food industry and highlighted their keen sense of entrepreneurship. Bernadette's experience in the pizza business, combined with her passion for food, family, and good value, would prove instrumental when they later co-founded Wingstop, marking the beginning of their journey in the wing business.

Wingstop

In the early 1990s, Bernadette and Antonio opened the first Wingstop in Garland, Texas. In just 1,200 sq. ft. the small wing and beer restaurant rapidly grew into a beloved chain with a strong following and a strong national presence. Bernadette's involvement in Wingstop's success was instrumental. She brought her incredible work ethic, experienced palate, and customer service skills to the table, helping create the signature wing flavors that would become the backbone of the franchise. Her commitment to quality and hard work was unstoppable.

Life Lesson #2: Don't Listen to the Naysayers

Chapter 3: Founder of Adrift Float Spa - Sensory Deprivation

Bernadette's entrepreneurial spirit continued to thrive, leading her to launch Adrift Float Spa. Founded in Dallas, Texas, Adrift Float Spa offered sensory deprivation float tank experiences. The spa aimed to provide relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being through sensory isolation, a novel concept that gained popularity in the wellness and alternative health communities. Bernadette's dedication to promoting wellness and self-care was a driving force behind the success of Adrift Float Spa.

Life Lesson #3: You can always reinvent yourself.

Chapter 4: One Life Radio

Photo courtesy of Stephanie Toups

As Bernadette's journey evolved, so did her commitment to health and wellness. She founded "One Life Radio," a radio show dedicated to alternative health and wellness. The show covered a wide range of topics, from nutrition and fitness to mindfulness and holistic healing practices. Through "One Life Radio," Bernadette aimed to empower her listeners with knowledge about alternative health options and promote a holistic approach to well-being.

Life Lesson #4: Your Health is the Most Valuable Thing You Own.

Bernadette Fiaschetti's life story is a testament to the power of hard work, innovation, and a dedication to personal growth. From her humble beginnings working in her family's grocery store and pizzeria in Upstate New York to her roles as co-founder of Wingstop, co-founder of Pizza Patron, founder of Adrift Float Spa, and the host of "One Life Radio," she has continuously reinvented herself and made a significant impact on the worlds of business and wellness.

Her journey exemplifies the idea that life is a constant evolution, filled with opportunities to learn, grow, and share knowledge with others. Bernadette's contributions to the world of alternative health and wellness, as well as her pioneering work in the food industry, have left an indelible mark on those who have been fortunate enough to encounter her and her work. As she continues to inspire and empower others through her various endeavors, Bernadette Fiaschetti's remarkable journey is far from over.

