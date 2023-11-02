

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.63 billion, or $5.76 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $367 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $5.11 billion from $4.61 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.63 Bln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.76 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q3): $5.11 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $19,950 -$20,250 Mln



