DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.63 billion, or $5.76 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $367 million or $1.30 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $5.11 billion from $4.61 billion last year.
Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $19,950 -$20,250 Mln
