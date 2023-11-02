

The Cigna Group (CI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.4 billion, or $4.74 per share. This compares with $2.8 billion, or $8.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.011 billion or $6.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $49.048 billion from $45.281 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for full year, the Group has revised up its full-year earnings per share and revenue outlook, but below the analysts' estimates. For full year, Cigna now expects adjusted Income from operations of at least $24.75 per share, up $0.05 from the previous forecast.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $24.8 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding items, the company still expects income from operations of at least $7.360 billion.



Cigna now forecasts adjusted revenue of at least $192 billion, up $2 billion from previous outlook, but below analysts' view of$191.85 billion.



The Cigna Group Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.4 Bln. vs. $2.8 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.74 vs. $8.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.67 -Revenue (Q3): $49.048 Bln vs. $45.281 Bln last year.



