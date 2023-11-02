ANGANY expands and redefines its executive team to better manage upcoming development stages.

ANGANY announces the appointment of Christine Guillen, PharmD, as Chief Executive Officer. In this capacity, Ms. Guillen will sit on the Board of Directors.

ANGANY also announces the strengthening of its Executive Committee with the appointment of Mr. Patrick Colin, BPharm PhD, as Vice-President, Clinical Development, and Pr. Claude Favrot, DMV, as Vice-President, Veterinary Development.

A pharmacist by training, Ms. Guillen brings with her a solid expertise in biopharmaceuticals, as well as extensive experience in managing innovative life sciences companies. She joins the ANGANY team as the company reaches a turning point. With the start of clinical development of its next-generation biologic ANG-101 for the treatment of cat allergy, ANGANY must evolve its programs and operations. Ms. Guillen's structured approach will accelerate the achievement of value milestones on ANGANY's timetable.

Ms. Guillen says: "I'm delighted to take up the challenge of bringing a breakthrough technology to a tangible clinical and pharmaceutical reality. We are privileged to have been able to recruit Patrick Colin and Claude Favrot, each an authority in his field through their respective competence and experience."

Former CEO Louis-Philippe Vézina was instrumental in recruiting his successor. He has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board.

About ANGANY

ANGANY is a Franco-Canadian private clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a new immunotherapy approach to overcome the challenge of allergy through breakthrough therapeutics. ANGANY's eBioparticle technology makes for biologics of a new generation to be administered as vaccines. The goal is to restore or reinforce natural immune mechanisms and create lasting immune protection. ANGANY's eBioparticle-Potentiated Immunotherapy also opens-up new prospects in several fields of application beyond allergy in human and animal health, notably in cancer immunotherapy. The company operates a cGMP pilot production unit in Quebec, as well as an R&D laboratory in France. ANGANY uses a flexible, efficient and easily scalable 3rd generation plant bioproduction platform to manufacture its next-generation biologics.

