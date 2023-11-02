Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
02.11.23
08:11 Uhr
6,120 Euro
+0,280
+4,79 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8806,07013:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2023 | 12:10
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Oyj: Susanna Kemppinen has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director

Aspo Plc
Press release
November 2, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Susanna Kemppinen has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director

Susanna Kemppinen (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director. She will start in this position on December 1, 2023.

Susanna Kemppinen joins Aspo from Neste, where she has worked as Investor Relations Manager and as Communications Manager. Before that she worked as Financial Communications Manager at Stora Enso.

Kemppinen will report to Taru Uotila, SVP Legal, HR and Sustainability.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 2023_11_2_Susanna Kemppinen has been appointed Aspo Group's Communications and Sustainability Director (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e7baab6e-8d44-484d-ac95-323a98c118db)

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.