

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



ITT Inc. (ITT) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $110.8 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $102.4 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.0 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $822.1 million from $753.6 million last year.



Outlook:



For the full year, the company expects organic revenue growth of about 9%, up 7%-8% from last year . It also sees EPS of $5.05 to $5.11 and adjusted EPS of $5.15 to $5.21 for the full year.



Twelve analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $5.09 a share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude non-recurring items.



ITT Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $110.8 Mln. vs. $102.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.34 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q3): $822.1 Mln vs. $753.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.21



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken