Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MS9Y | ISIN: CA8443751059 | Ticker-Symbol: HOX
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2023 | 12:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Date of Board Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. These results will be released on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@southgobi.com
Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer
Office: +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
+852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798803/southgobi-announces-date-of-board-meeting

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.