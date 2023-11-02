

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.63 billion, or $5.76 per share. This compares with $286 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $367 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $5.11 billion from $4.61 billion last year.



Outlook:



For the full year, Aptiv is expecting adjusted earnings of $4.60 - $4.90 a share on revenue of $19.95 billion- $20.25 billion.



Aptiv PLC Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.63 Bln. vs. $286 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.76 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q3): $5.11 Bln vs. $4.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.90 Full year revenue guidance: $19,950 -$20,250 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken