

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $90.9 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $50.4 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.6 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $1.43 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $90.9 Mln. vs. $50.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



