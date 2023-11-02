

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $241.9 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $262.8 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.6% to $945.4 million from $1.27 billion last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $241.9 Mln. vs. $262.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $945.4 Mln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.09 to $2.13



