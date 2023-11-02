

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. (GCI) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at -$2.57 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$54.11 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.1% to $652.87 million from $717.90 million last year.



Gannett Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$2.57 Mln. vs. -$54.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.02 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $652.87 Mln vs. $717.90 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.65 - $2.67 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken