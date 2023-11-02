

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $326 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $7.95 billion from $8.51 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $326 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.04 -Revenue (Q3): $7.95 Bln vs. $8.51 Bln last year.



