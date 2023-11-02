Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Warum Sie jetzt über diese Aktie in Kupfer, Nickel und Lithium investieren sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.11.2023 | 12:36
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 01-November-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

415.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue

423.01p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 01-November-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

340.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue

345.36p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 01-November-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

269.68p

INCLUDING current year revenue

269.68p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 01-November-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

175.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue

175.24p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 01-November-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue

110.81p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 01-November-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

144.69p

INCLUDING current year revenue

146.05p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.