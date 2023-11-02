

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):



Earnings: $2.51 billion in Q3 vs. -$2.94 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $4.93 in Q3 vs. -$5.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $415 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.68 per share Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q3 vs. $3.61 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 to $0.88 Full year EPS guidance: $2.57 to $2.60



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken