

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):



Earnings: -$12.52 million in Q3 vs. $5.49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $783.75 million in Q3 vs. $830.91 million in the same period last year.



