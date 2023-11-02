Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) ("MV", "our", "we"), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that the MV DAM was selected by a global leader in public relations and communications (the "Agency"). Commencing in September 2023, with prepaid first-year billings of $125,000, the two-year annually paid subscription includes the MV DAM platform; Audio/Visual Intelligence engine; CDN Linking; Branded Portals; connectors for Single Sign-On, CI-Hub and O365; API access for custom integrations; implementation services; and ongoing training and support.

Over the last five decades, the award-winning Agency has built a global reputation for excellence in public and investor relations and communications. Operating under multiple brands, and as a creator of high-value, high-volume and high-definition digital content for its clientele, a best-in-class digital content strategy is critical to their success. To support their services, their creative teams required a DAM that was well architected to handle multiple brands at a hyper-scale of global collaboration and sharing - that could facilitate secure distribution of a high volume of rich assets, built by hundreds of global creators, to thousands of external clients around the globe. After an extensive 165-day bid process and competitive pilot project, the Agency selected MV as its DAM of record.

"We are proud to have met the high bar set by this mid-enterprise sized Agency," commented Rob Chase, President and CEO of MediaValet. "In our commitment to pure-play cloud DAM, we have long held the view that the architectural backbone of a DAM is critical to long-term success for both us and our clients. We rank as the best-in-class for security, upload volume and file size, geographical reach, and AI-assisted search. Add to this best-in-class ratings for support and ease of use, and we believe we have an unrivalled offering for organizations looking to unlock the power of DAM as a competitive advantage - or as we call it 'HotDAM!'. We have our inaugural DAM Week event coming up next week which includes a customer panel session detailing the DAM journeys and use cases of three customers that have achieved significant time and money savings, consolidated their tech stack and enhanced their go-to-market positioning by leveraging the MV DAM. We look forward to unlocking this type of value for our new Agency client in the years ahead."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-serv ice, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

