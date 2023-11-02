WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $56.6 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $134.2 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $111.5 million or $0.77 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.38 billion from $1.40 billion last year.
Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $56.6 Mln. vs. $134.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $5.40 to $5.60 Bln
