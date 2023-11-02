

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN):



Earnings: -$724.8 million in Q3 vs. $123.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.80 in Q3 vs. $0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Penn National Gaming Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.36 per share Revenue: $1.62 billion in Q3 vs. $1.63 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken