Inovatec Systems: Inovatec's Bob Metodiev to Moderate New Car Financing Panel at TalkAuto 2023

Lending Automation Leader's Head of Business Development Was Selected to Lead this Conversation on the Evolution of New Car Leasing and Financing

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a major provider of industry-leading cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that Bob Metodiev, the company's Head of Business Development, will moderate a panel session, "The Leasing & Financing of a New Car," at TalkAuto 2023. The panel includes executives from VW Credit Canada, Volvo Cars Canada, Lucid Motors, and Sym-Tech Dealer Services. The event will take place November 8, 2023 at the Universal Eventspace in Vaughan, Ontario. The session is scheduled for 10:10 a.m.

Inovatec offers lenders a suite of configurable, scalable solutions that automate the loan origination and loan management processes, increasing efficiency, shortening time-to-market, and lowering costs. In addition, Inovatec provides a customer-facing portal that lenders can brand and integrate into their own websites. Through these solutions, lenders can automate cumbersome manual processes to improve loan origination and loan servicing activities, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, improved efficiency, and increased profitability. The company's highly configurable offerings integrate with leading third-party solutions, such as decisioning engines, income verification applications, and embedded payment acceptance solutions, to deliver even greater value to lenders.

"While lenders must deal with higher interest rates, reduced inventory, and a flat economy, recent advancements in AI-based technology are now being used as an effective tool to improve efficiency and drive down the costs associated with new vehicle financing," said Metodiev. "I am pleased to facilitate this discussion with our panelists, and share information with our attendees that should be beneficial to their own new vehicle financing activities."

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for lenders in the automotive, power sports equipment, and other industries across North America. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing customer requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. For more information, please visit www.inovatec.com.

