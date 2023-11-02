Right On Brands, Inc.: Right on Brands Forms Joint Venture

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based and THC products, announces that it is now expanding their product line to include Nutraceuticals and Prescription-based products. We have formed an agreement with Option One Healthcare Company and its Modern Body affiliate, and we have created the newly formed Right on Med Centers and its Telemedicine portal to have products ordered thru our site. This site will have a patient intake portal for our clients to talk directly and have their prescription filled. ( www.rightonmedcenter.com )

We will be offering, Semaglutide, Testosterone, Peptides, Sexual Health, NAD+ Once approved the patient will receive the medication thru the mail. We plan on offering this service thru our nine Endo locations and all future locations and online. The stores will offer the Nutraceuticals through our Telemedicine center to purchase Weight Loss Products, Testosterone, Peptides, Sexual Health, NAD+. We will also have over the counter Nutraceuticals to fill all our customer's needs.

"We are really excited about adding these products that will take the company into being a true Health and Wellness and not just another CBD company" says Mike Brown VP Director of Product development and innovation.

About ENDO Brands:

ENDO Brands, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness Neuro Science Research Centers Inc, Right on Med Center all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right On Brands will be there with industry leading wellness Products.

About Right on Brands

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC PINK:RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line.

To learn more, please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.endodispensaryrowlett.com www.rightonmedcenter.com

E-Mail: mike@rightonbrands.com

Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

