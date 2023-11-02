Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") is pleased to announce that it has acquired 20 electric delivery vehicles in the United States, which are already on the road daily for our largest customer in Utah. Our goal is to have 50% of our delivery fleet be composed of electric vehicles by the end of 2024, and fully electric by the end of 2026. In addition to being an environmentally friendly pivot, we have also found that using electric vehicles saves approximately one hour per day on our driver's routes because the vehicles screens interface with the delivery app. Drivers no longer worry about relying on their phone for navigation information. The screen above the steering wheel displays precise driving directions and a bigger screen defines detail on the delivery locations, which both help to keep eyes on the road and avoid obstacles. The drivers at our facility who have been the first to use the vans have shown an increase in productivity by shaving approximately one hour off their routes per day as a result.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, "We are always looking for ways to become more efficient and eco-friendly, while making sure the delivery experience is as customer friendly as possible. I see this as a major step in that direction, and the results in the initial weeks have proven to be very promising. This will also help us on an operating efficiency basis due to reduced labor costs and higher margins, which is a nice bonus. I am looking forward to adding additional electric vehicles to our fleet in the coming months."

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates in the coming days and weeks.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in Canada, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

