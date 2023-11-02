Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today announced that an abstract describing the Phase 2 clinical study of investigational drug INM-755 cannabinol ("CBN") cream for the treatment of symptoms in patients with epidermolysis bullosa ("EB"), a rare genetic skin disease, has been accepted as an oral presentation at the 12th World Congress on Itch (WCI), being held in Miami on November 5-7, 2023.

Presentation details are below:

Abstract Title: INM-755 cannabinol cream demonstrates anti-itch activity in patients with epidermolysis bullosa

Presenting Author: Alexandra Mancini, Senior Vice President, Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, InMed Pharmaceutical Inc.

Session: Hot Topics

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 7 at 4:08 PM ET

The Phase 2 Study:

The Phase 2 study was designed to evaluate the safety of INM-755 CBN cream, which consists of the control cream plus the active pharmaceutical ingredient CBN, and obtain preliminary evidence of efficacy in treating symptoms and healing wounds over a 28-day period in patients with EB. All four subtypes of inherited EB, including EB Simplex, Dystrophic EB, Junctional EB, and Kindler Syndrome were accepted into the study. The study used a within-patient, double-blind design whereby matched index areas were randomized to INM-755 CBN cream or to control cream. The data showed a positive indication of enhanced anti-itch activity for INM-755 cannabinol cream versus the control cream alone.

A copy of the poster and other presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website after the congress.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. We also have significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

