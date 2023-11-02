Summary

- AUST has commenced drilling at its Stockade Mountain Project , Malheur County, Oregon;

- AUST is fully funded for the planned exploration program discussed herein.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE American: AUST) ("Austin" or the "Company") announces that the Company has commenced drilling at its Stockade Mountain Project located in Malheur County, Oregon consisting of 261 unpatented lode mining claims that cover an area of 6,790 acres, approximately 85 kilometers southeast of Burns, Oregon, and 150 kilometers southwest of Boise, Idaho.

The Stockade Mountain Project is a gold and silver exploration-stage project with a history of significant exploration work, most notably by BHP-Utah, Phelps Dodge and Placer Dome in the 1980s and 1990s, followed by twenty years of little to no work. The property is a classic large epithermal/hot springs alteration system associated with rhyolite intrusions and doming focused along a major NW-trending structural corridor. Exploration programs conducted by BHP, Phelps Dodge and Placer Dome included shallow exploration holes targeting bulk tonnage potential, with no efforts to target deeper high-grade gold/silver vein deposits. Many of these short holes returned significant lengths of strongly anomalous gold mineralization, with the best intercept being 79.2 m (260 ft) averaging 0.937 g/t gold from 45.7 - 125 m (150 - 410 ft). Austin's drilling program is designed to test beneath the known high-level gold/silver-bearing stockworks mineralization for high-grade vein deposits formed deeper in the hydrothermal system.

The drilling program is planned to consist of 4,000 to 5,000 feet in four or five diamond drill (core) holes, each hole to be 800 to 1,500 feet deep. It is expected that the program will take up to eight weeks to complete, with assay results to follow.

Austin Gold Corp. is fully funded for all planned exploration programs. Austin continues to review other projects that may have exceptional discovery potential for economic gold/silver deposits.

Robert M. Hatch, the Qualified Person for Austin Gold as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Austin Gold Corp.

Austin Gold is a gold exploration company focused on gold targets and making district-scale gold discoveries in the southwestern United States.

Austin Gold has three projects in Nevada. The Kelly Creek Project is located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) gold trend in Humboldt County, the Lone Mountain Project is on the Independence-Jerritt Canyon gold trend in Elko County, and the Miller Project is on the Carlin gold trend in Elko County. Collectively, these Nevada properties comprise approximately 76.2 km2 of unpatented and patented mining claims and mineral tenure. In Oregon, the Stockade Mountain Project consists of approximately 21.5 km2 of unpatented mining claims situated in a geological environment that appears the same as the nearby Grassy Mountain Deposit that is being permitted for underground mining.

