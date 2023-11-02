North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant new high-grade gold results from ongoing infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Assay results are presented here for infill and grade control drilling completed in the Zone 5 area of Tuvatu, which encompasses the near-surface portions of lodes UR1 to UR8, as well as URW2A and URW3. Grade control drilling is focused on the sections of lodes UR1, UR2, and URW3 that are scheduled for mining in early 2024, whereas infill drilling is focused on the parts of Zone 5 that are scheduled for mining in 2024 and 2025. Previous results from Zone 5 are available in the news releases dated June 14, 2023 and August 10, 2023.

Highlights of results (3.0 g/t cutoff):

90.76 g/t Au over 2.4 m (including 261.47 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TUDDH-659, from 221.3 m depth)

(including 261.47 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TUDDH-659, from 221.3 m depth) 18.56 g/t Au over 3.0 m (including 101.89 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0081, from 92.1 m depth)

(including 101.89 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0081, from 92.1 m depth) 86.47 g/t Au over 0.6 m (TUDDH-672, from 141.1 m depth)

(TUDDH-672, from 141.1 m depth) 11.31 g/t Au over 3.9 m (including 65.29 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0084, from 99.3 m depth)

(including 65.29 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0084, from 99.3 m depth) 46.78 g/t Au over 0.6 m (TUDDH-671, from 127.7 m depth)

(TUDDH-671, from 127.7 m depth) 38.75 g/t Au over 0.6 m (including 64.10 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0107, from 136.2 m depth)

(including 64.10 g/t Au over 0.3 m) (TGC-0107, from 136.2 m depth) 16.60 g/t Au over 1.2 m (including 24.37 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0101, from 125.7 m depth)

(including 24.37 g/t Au over 0.6 m) (TGC-0101, from 125.7 m depth) 31.56 g/t Au over 0.6 m (TUDDH-676, from 158.9 m depth)

(TUDDH-676, from 158.9 m depth) 51.76 g/t Au over 0.3 m (TUDDH-665, from 260.3 m depth)





Figure 1. Location of Zone 5 Infill and Grade Control Drillholes. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 5 infill and grade control drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes at Tuvatu. Drillholes are shown in black, mineralized lodes in pale grey, and underground developments in red. The yellow dashed square represents the area illustrated in the image on the right. Right image: Oblique view of Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling looking approximately northeast. Infill drilling was conducted from surface whereas grade control drilling was conducted from underground.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/186094_75460e161458d8e2_001full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights of composited grade control and infill drill results in the Zone 5 area. Composites are calculated using a 3 g/t Au cutoff with maximum internal dilution intervals of 1 m at <3 g/t Au. For full results see Table 4 in the appendix.

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TUDDH-659 221.3 223.7 2.4 90.76 including 221.3 222.5 1.2 176.28 which includes 221.3 221.6 0.3 83.62 and 221.6 222.2 0.6 261.47 and 222.2 222.5 0.3 98.55 TGC-0081 92.1 95.1 3 18.56 including 92.1 92.4 0.3 101.89 and 92.4 92.7 0.3 35.02 TUDDH-672 141.1 141.7 0.6 86.47 TGC-0084 99.3 103.2 3.9 11.31 including 99.6 99.9 0.3 28.93 and 100.8 101.1 0.3 65.29 TUDDH-671 127.7 128.3 0.6 46.78 TGC-0107 136.2 136.8 0.6 38.75 including 136.2 136.5 0.3 64.10 and 136.5 136.8 0.3 13.40 TGC-0101 125.7 126.9 1.2 16.60 including 125.7 126.3 0.6 24.37 TUDDH-676 158.9 159.5 0.6 31.56 TUDDH-676 252.2 253.1 0.9 18.59 TUDDH-676 243.2 245 1.8 9.05 including 243.2 243.8 0.6 19.87 TUDDH-665 260.3 260.6 0.3 51.76 TUDDH-657 109.6 111.1 1.5 9.32 including 109.6 109.9 0.3 35.89 and 110.8 111.1 0.3 10.25 TUDDH-674 130.7 131.9 1.2 11.65 including 130.7 131.3 0.6 20.18

Zone 5

The Zone 5 area of Tuvatu is located along the main decline and includes the principal north-south oriented lodes at Tuvatu (UR1, UR2, UR3), the principal northeast-southwest oriented lodes (UR4 to UR8), and several smaller lodes to the west of the main decline (URW2, URW2A, URW3). The lodes in Zone 5 are all steeply dipping structures. Zone 5 represents the upward extension of the Zone 500 feeder zone, where several lodes coalesce into a wide zone of very high-grade mineralization, such as 20.86 g/t Au over 75.9 m (TUG-141), 12.22 g/t Au over 54.90 m (TUDDH-601), and 17.52 g/t Au over 23.7 m (TUDDH-608). The Zone 5 lodes targeted in the current round of drilling are shown in Figure 2. The location of Zone 5 relative to Zone 500 is also shown in Figure 2.





Figure 2. Main Zone at Tuvatu. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu identifying the lodes referenced in this report. Right image: Section view looking approximately northeast, showing the location of Zone 5 and Zone 500 relative to the lodes. Drillholes reported in this news release are shown in yellow for visibility.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/186094_75460e161458d8e2_002full.jpg

A total of 10 grade control and 10 infill drillholes are included in this release. The grade control drill program was conducted from underground and targeted the UR1, UR2, and URW3 lodes. The program was designed to provide a detailed understanding of the mineralization and geometry of these lodes both above and below the current underground developments. The grade control drillholes reported in this news release were drilled on 20 m centers. This will be followed up by additional grade control drilling to increase drill density to 10 m centers in advance of mining. The area targeted by these grade control drillholes is outside the current PEA mine plan but is being brought into the mine plan for 2024 based on drilling results. This part of Zone 5 is currently scheduled for mining in early 2024.

The infill drill program was conducted from surface and was designed to target the portions of lodes UR1 to UR7 located between the surface and the current underground developments. The purpose of the infill drill program is to increase knowledge and grade continuity in this area, and to further de-risk this portion of the deposit, which is scheduled for mining in 2024 and 2025. High-grade intercepts from the current round of Zone 5 grade control drilling are shown in Figure 3, while high-grade intercepts from the current round of Zone 5 infill drilling are shown in Figure 4. Examples of Zone 5 mineralization are shown in Figure 5.





Figure 3. Location of High-Grade Gold Intercepts from Zone 5 Grade Control Drilling, 3.0 g/t cutoff. High-grade gold intervals from Zone 5 grade control drillholes reported in this news release. The grade control drilling targeted sections of the UR1, UR2, and URW3 lodes above and below current underground developments, shown in grey. Composite intervals with grades between 3 and 10 g/t gold are shown in orange, grades between 10 and 30 g/t gold are shown in red, and grades over 30 g/t gold are shown in purple. Select high-grade intervals are identified. View is looking north.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/186094_75460e161458d8e2_003full.jpg





Figure 4. Location of High-Grade Gold Intercepts from Zone 5 Infill Drilling, 3.0 g/t cutoff. High-grade gold intervals from Zone 5 infill drillholes reported in this news release. Composite intervals with grades between 3 and 10 g/t gold are shown in orange, intervals with grades between 10 and 30 g/t gold are shown in red, and intervals over 30 g/t gold are shown in purple. Select high-grade intervals are identified. View is looking approximately NNE.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/186094_75460e161458d8e2_004full.jpg





Figure 5. Example Mineralization from Zone 5 Infill and Grade Control Drilling. Top left: Monzonite-hosted silica-pyrite-sphalerite-galena veins (TGC-0096, 87.5 m). Top middle: Chalcedonic quartz veins with coarse pyrite cross-cutting potassically altered monzonite (TUDDH-658, 69.5 m). Top right: Breccia zone with coarse-grained honey sphalerite and pyrite (TUDDH-657, 109.7 m). Bottom left: Stockwork-style veining with diffuse alteration halos and pyrite, sphalerite, and galena. (TGC-0081, 92.3 m). Bottom middle: Stockwork-style silica-pyrite-sphalerite-galena veins within altered monzonite (TUDDH-668, 127.2 m). Bottom right: Close-up view of coarse-grained pyrite within a zone of stockwork-style silica-pyrite veining. Specks of visible gold are highlighted in the yellow circles, width of image is approximately 3.5 cm (TUDDH-672, 141.3 m). Core diameter is 4.76 cm in each photo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/186094_75460e161458d8e2_005full.jpg

About Tuvatu

The Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project is located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The January 2018 mineral resource for Tuvatu as disclosed in the technical report "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tuvatu Gold Project, Republic of Fiji", dated September 25, 2020, and prepared by Mining Associates Pty Ltd of Brisbane Qld, comprises 1,007,000 tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Sergio Cattalani, P.Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and is responsible for the technical and scientific content of this news release.

QAQC Procedures

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its sampling, drilling, testing, and analyses. The Company utilizes its own fleet of diamond drill rigs, using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill core rods. Drill core is logged and split by Lion One personnel on site. Samples are delivered to and analyzed at the Company's geochemical and metallurgical laboratory in Fiji. Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are both re-assayed at Lion One's lab and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia (ALS) for check assay determinations. All samples for all high-grade intercepts are sent to ALS for check assays. All samples are pulverized to 85% passing through 75 microns. Gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that have returned grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are then re-analyzed by gravimetric method. For samples that return greater than 0.50 g/t Au, repeat fire assay runs are carried out and repeated until a result is obtained that is within 10% of the original fire assay run. Lion One's laboratory can also assay for a range of 71 other elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 9 important pathfinder elements. All duplicate anomalous samples are sent to ALS labs in Townsville QLD and are analyzed by the same methods (Au-AA26, and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61).

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Composited results from grade control and infill drillholes in the Zone 5 area (grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0081 92.1 95.1 3 18.56 including 92.1 92.4 0.3 101.89 and 92.4 92.7 0.3 35.02 TGC-0084 99.3 103.2 3.9 11.31 including 99.6 99.9 0.3 28.93 and 100.8 101.1 0.3 65.29 TGC-0086 82.3 84.1 1.8 3.98 TGC-0088 75.7 76.9 1.2 5.87 TGC-0093 99 99.9 0.9 4.65 TGC-0096 87.4 88 0.6 13.31 TGC-0098 104.8 105.1 0.3 5.19 TGC-0098 107.8 108.4 0.6 6.29 TGC-0098 111.4 111.7 0.3 6.18 TGC-0101 125.7 126.9 1.2 16.6 including 125.7 126.3 0.6 24.37 TGC-0107 136.2 136.8 0.6 38.75 including 136.2 136.5 0.3 64.1 and 136.5 136.8 0.3 13.4 TGC-0107 138 139.2 3211.2 5.21 TUDDH-657 109.6 111.1 1.5 9.32 including 109.6 109.9 0.3 35.89 and 110.8 111.1 0.3 10.25 TUDDH-658 62.5 62.8 0.3 6.85 TUDDH-658 69.4 69.7 0.3 20.06 TUDDH-658 83.2 83.5 0.3 3.82 TUDDH-658 96.4 96.7 0.3 3.08 TUDDH-659 122.6 122.9 0.3 3.82 TUDDH-659 124.7 125 0.3 5.41 TUDDH-659 221.3 223.7 2.4 90.76 including 221.3 222.5 1.2 176.28 which includes 221.3 221.6 0.3 83.62 and 221.6 222.2 0.6 261.47 and 222.2 222.5 0.3 98.55 TUDDH-659 225.5 225.8 0.3 25.35 TUDDH-659 228.2 228.5 0.3 5.95 TUDDH-659 268.9 269.2 0.3 5.96 TUDDH-660 28.9 29.5 0.6 6.39 TUDDH-660 150.4 151 0.6 8.57 TUDDH-665 152.3 152.6 0.3 3.05 TUDDH-665 204.2 204.5 0.3 25.99 TUDDH-665 260.3 260.6 0.3 51.76 TUDDH-668 112.6 112.9 0.3 3.71 TUDDH-668 123.1 123.4 0.3 3.54 TUDDH-668 123.7 124 0.3 3.91 TUDDH-668 125.2 127.3 2.1 3.99 including 126.7 127.3 0.6 10.25 TUDDH-668 138.1 138.4 0.3 5.28 TUDDH-671 127.7 128.3 0.6 46.78 TUDDH-671 143.6 144.2 0.6 6.83 TUDDH-671 242 242.3 0.3 6.53 TUDDH-672 141.1 141.7 0.6 86.47 TUDDH-672 149.5 149.8 0.3 4.15 TUDDH-674 130.7 131.9 1.2 11.65 including 130.7 131.3 0.6 20.18 TUDDH-676 126.5 127.4 0.9 5.05 TUDDH-676 158.9 159.5 0.6 31.56 TUDDH-676 243.2 245 1.8 9.05 including 243.2 243.8 0.6 19.87 TUDDH-676 252.2 253.1 0.9 18.59 TUDDH-676 254.6 254.9 0.3 3.33 TUDDH-676 256.1 257.6 1.5 6.02 including 256.1 256.7 0.6 9.24 and 257.3 257.6 0.3 10.46

Table 3. Collar coordinates for grade control and infill drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0081 1876384 3920627 129 95.0 1.2 107.1 TGC-0084 1876384 3920626 128 94.2 -13.1 121.6 TGC-0086 1876383 3920626 130 105.6 20.2 126.6 TGC-0088 1876384 3920626 129 99.2 10.5 121.3 TGC-0093 1876383 3920627 129 72.1 11.4 121.0 TGC-0096 1876383 3920627 129 86.4 11.3 115.4 TGC-0098 1876384 3920627 127 88.3 -28.3 131.6 TGC-0101 1876383 3920627 127 89.1 -41.1 196.9 TGC-0106 1876384 3920626 127 96.3 -20.3 130.1 TGC-0107 1876383 3920628 127 60.4 -38.2 176.2 TUDDH-657 1876497 3920546 296 288.8 -60.1 161.6 TUDDH-658 1876496 3920546 296 299.6 -40.2 122.2 TUDDH-659 1876556 3920388 352 284.3 -63.0 270.0 TUDDH-660 1876477 3920295 402 328.2 -61.5 156.1 TUDDH-665 1876475 3920296 402 325.3 -59.5 293.0 TUDDH-668 1876496 3920546 296 283.0 -69.2 170.0 TUDDH-671 1876475 3920296 402 326.2 -56.3 270.3 TUDDH-672 1876496 3920546 296 273.6 -74.1 180.0 TUDDH-674 1876496 3920546 296 300.4 -70.6 170.0 TUDDH-676 1876476 3920296 402 332.7 -57.2 287.6

