

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE):



Earnings: $541 million in Q3 vs. -$191 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.96 in Q3 vs. -$0.34 in the same period last year. Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $824 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.39 per share Revenue: $2.43 billion in Q3 vs. $2.39 billion in the same period last year.



