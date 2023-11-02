

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ATI Inc. (ATI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $75.7 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $61.1 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ATI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.4 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.03 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



ATI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $75.7 Mln. vs. $61.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken