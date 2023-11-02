

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England is due at 8.00 am ET Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to keep the bank rate unchanged for the second straight meeting.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2189 against the greenback, 183.26 against the yen, 1.1028 against the franc and 0.8721 against the euro at 7:55 am ET.



