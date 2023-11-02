DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2023 / 12:44 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 99.8823 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8037592 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 282326 EQS News ID: 1763753 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

