Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Nov-2023 / 12:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.8738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28838392 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 282400 EQS News ID: 1763907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

