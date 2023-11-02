InMode LTD: InMode Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $123.1M Represents 2% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $123.1 million, an in crease of 2 % compared to the third quarter of 2022. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 83% of quarterly revenues, while 9% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 8% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.

GAAP net income of $46.5 million, compared to $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP net income of $53.1 million, compared to $56.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.



GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.54, compared to $0.58 in the third quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.61, compared to $0.66 in the third quarter of 2022.

Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $17.9 million, an increase of 28% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Total cash position of $675.8 million as of September 30, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.

U.S. GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q 3 2023 Q 3 2022 Revenues $123,112 $121,232 Gross Margins 84 % 85 % Net Income $46,520 $48,789 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.54 $0.58 *Non-GAAP Results (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

Q 3 2023 Q 3 2022 Gross Margins 84 % 85 % Net Income $53,084 $56,646 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.61 $0.66

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Management Comments

"The third quarter was the first time that we experienced a slowdown, which was mainly attributed to a strong seasonality impact. In addition, record-high interest rates affected new leasing agreements and platform sale cycles were longer than usual," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "However, we are pleased to see high demand for InMode's treatments, as reflected by year-over-year consumables growth higher than 20%."

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented, "This quarter, the soft launch of Envision continued to gain traction in the U.S., and we were pleased to see the increased adoption level by both ophthalmologists and optometrists."

"As we mentioned last quarter, we are in the process of developing new and improved minimally invasive technologies and platforms as well as upgrading and adding new features to Morpheus8 and Evolve," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 reached $123.1 million, an increase of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

"Although we experienced some headwinds in the U.S., we are encouraged by our international sales, which increased by 13% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.

GAAP and *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 85% for the third quarter 2022.

GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 38%, compared to an operating margin of 44% in the third quarter of 2022. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 43% compared to 51% for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, mainly because of the addition of new sales representatives, higher travel expenses, as well as investment in direct-to-consumer advertising campaigns and hosting in-person events to support the company's growth projections.

InMode reported GAAP net income of $46 .5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $48.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $53.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $56.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

2023 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2023 ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:

Revenue between $500 million and $510 million

*Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%

*Non-GAAP income from operations between $220 million and $225 million

*Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.53 and $2.57

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

The Current Situation in Israel

Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. InMode doesn't anticipate any interruption or delay in production or shipment. InMode's inventory levels globally and in Israel are sufficient and include components and subassemblies for at least 6 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2023 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,



2023 2022 2023 2022

REVENUES 123,112 121,232 365,267 320,700

COST OF REVENUES 20,136 18,765 60,444 52,483

GROSS PROFIT 102,976 102,467 304,823 268,217

OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development 3,268 3,166 9,937 9,164

Sales and marketing 50,819 43,062 143,591 113,564

General and administrative 2,479 2,494 6,879 7,533

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 56,566 48,722 160,407 130,261

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 46,410 53,745 144,416 137,956

Finance income (expense), net 4,953 189 12,687 (350)

INCOME BEFORE TAXES 51,363 53,934 157,103 137,606

INCOME TAXES 4,843 5,145 14,349 13,794

NET INCOME 46,520 48,789 142,754 123,812













NET INCOME PER SHARE:









Basic 0.56 0.59 1.71 1.50

Diluted 0.54 0.58 1.66 1.45

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET

INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands)









Basic 83,703 82,306 83,423 82,494

Diluted 85,970 84,823 85,814 85,120



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 133,733 97,540 Marketable securities 385,860 374,589 Short-term bank deposits 156,253 75,254 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 42,692 26,997 Other receivables 19,385 15,094 Inventories 39,989 39,897 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 777,912 629,371 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 4,074 3,973 Deferred income tax asset, net 2,103 3,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,359 5,073 Property and equipment, net 2,482 2,298 Other investments 600 600 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 15,618 15,038 TOTAL ASSETS 793,530 644,409 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable 12,333 16,242 Contract liabilities 10,625 13,798 Other liabilities 39,230 51,980 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 62,188 82,020 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities 3,502 3,959 Other liabilities 762 303 Operating lease liabilities 3,581 3,509 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,845 7,771 TOTAL LIABILITIES 70,033 89,791





TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 723,497 554,618 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 793,530 644,409

INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income 46,520 48,789 142,754 123,812

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 129 169 501 462

Share-based compensation expenses 6,564 7,857 17,278 17,304

Allowance for doubtful accounts 426 50 665 402

Loss on marketable securities, net - 12 - 49

Finance expenses (income), net (527) 586 (3,236) 1,527

Deferred income taxes, net (216) 9 (154) 156

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Increase in accounts receivable (10,753) (6,926) (16,461) (11,220)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables (1,347) 887 (5,367) (706)

Increase in inventories (1,421) (6,050) (92) (14,784)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (962) 1,463 (3,909) 4,517

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 3,040 4,136 (12,792) 3,366

Decrease in contract liabilities (9) (5,390) (3,630) (459)

Net cash provided by operating activities 41,444 45,592 115,557 124,426

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Investment in short-term deposits (179,140) (48,090) (285,140) (93,701)

Proceeds from short-term deposits 91,590 30,090 204,090 73,090

Purchase of fixed assets (149) (387) (684) (1,247)

Purchase of marketable securities (60,588) (58,982) (233,130) (97,736)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities - 301 - 2,303

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 78,465 20,935 230,493 46,092

Net cash used in investing activities (69,822) (56,133) (84,371) (71,199)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Repurchase of ordinary shares - - - (42,637)

Exercise of options 2,729 550 5,229 915

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,729 550 5,229 (41,722)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (473) (1,365) (222) (2,593)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (26,122) (11,356) 36,193 8,912

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 159,855 88,404 97,540 68,136

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 133,733 77,048 133,733 77,048



INMODE LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues by Category:

































Capital Equipment revenues - United States 67,969 55 % 72,920 60 % 191,548 53 % 180,640 57 % Capital Equipment revenues - International 37,276 30 % 34,383 28 % 114,284 31 % 97,126 30 % Total Capital Equipment revenues 105,245 85 % 107,303 88 % 305,832 84 % 277,766 87 % Consumables and service revenues 17,867 15 % 13,929 12 % 59,435 16 % 42,934 13 % Total Net Revenue 123,112 100 % 121,232 100 % 365,267 100 % 320,700 100 %



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

% % % %

United

States Internati

onal Total United

States Internati

onal Total United

States Internati

onal Total United

States Internati

onal Total Revenues by Technology:























Minimal-Invasive 85 80 83 84 75 82 87 76 83 84 73 80 Hands-Free 11 4 9 13 8 11 10 5 8 13 7 11 Non-Invasive 4 16 8 3 17 7 3 19 9 3 20 9

100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100 100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2022



GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP

REVENUES 123,112 - 123,112 121,232 - 121,232

COST OF REVENUES 20,136 (572) 19,564 18,765 (554) 18,211

GROSS PROFIT 102,976 572 103,548 102,467 554 103,021

OPERATING EXPENSES:













Research and development 3,268 (729) 2,539 3,166 (857) 2,309

Sales and marketing 50,819 (4,787) 46,032 43,062 (5,879) 37,183

General and administrative 2,479 (476) 2,003 2,494 (567) 1,927

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENSES 56,566 (5,992) 50,574 48,722 (7,303) 41,419

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 46,410 6,564 52,974 53,745 7,857 61,602

Finance income, net 4,953 - 4,953 189

189

INCOME BEFORE TAXES 51,363 6,564 57,927 53,934 7,857 61,791

INCOME TAXES 4,843 - 4,843 5,145 - 5,145

NET INCOME 46,520 6,564 53,084 48,789 7,857 56,646

















NET INCOME PER SHARE:













Basic 0.56

0.63 0.59

0.69

Diluted 0.54

0.61 0.58

0.66

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME

PER SHARE (in thousands)













Basic 83,703

83,703 82,306

82,306

Diluted 85,970

86,333 84,823

85,453



INMODE LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP GAAP Share Based

Compensation Non-GAAP REVENUES 365,267 - 365,267 320,700 - 320,700 COST OF REVENUES 60,444 (1,473) 58,971 52,483 (1,364) 51,119 GROSS PROFIT 304,823 1,473 306,296 268,217 1,364 269,581 OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development 9,937 (1,987) 7,950 9,164 (2,248) 6,916 Sales and marketing 143,591 (12,556) 131,035 113,564 (12,233) 101,331 General and administrative 6,879 (1,262) 5,617 7,533 (1,459) 6,074 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 160,407 (15,805) 144,602 130,261 (15,940) 114,321 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 144,416 17,278 161,694 137,956 17,304 155,260 Finance income (expense),net 12,687 - 12,687 (350) - (350) INCOME BEFORE TAXES 157,103 17,278 174,381 137,606 17,304 154,910 INCOME TAXES 14,349 - 14,349 13,794 - 13,794 NET INCOME 142,754 17,278 160,032 123,812 17,304 141,116













NET INCOME PER

SHARE:











Basic 1.71

1.92 1.50

1.71 Diluted 1.66

1.86 1.45

1.65 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF

SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN

COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME

PER SHARE (in thousands)











Basic 83,423

83,423 82,494

82,494 Diluted 85,814

86,154 85,120

85,667

