InMode LTD: InMode Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Quarterly Revenue of $123.1M Represents 2% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $123.1 million, an in crease of 2 % compared to the third quarter of 2022. InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 83% of quarterly revenues, while 9% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 8% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms.
- GAAP net income of $46.5 million, compared to $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP net income of $53.1 million, compared to $56.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.54, compared to $0.58 in the third quarter of 2022; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.61, compared to $0.66 in the third quarter of 2022.
- Quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $17.9 million, an increase of 28% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
- Total cash position of $675.8 million as of September 30, 2023, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits.
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q 3 2023
Q 3 2022
Revenues
$123,112
$121,232
Gross Margins
84 %
85 %
Net Income
$46,520
$48,789
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.54
$0.58
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q 3 2023
Q 3 2022
Gross Margins
84 %
85 %
Net Income
$53,084
$56,646
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.61
$0.66
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Management Comments
"The third quarter was the first time that we experienced a slowdown, which was mainly attributed to a strong seasonality impact. In addition, record-high interest rates affected new leasing agreements and platform sale cycles were longer than usual," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "However, we are pleased to see high demand for InMode's treatments, as reflected by year-over-year consumables growth higher than 20%."
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, commented, "This quarter, the soft launch of Envision continued to gain traction in the U.S., and we were pleased to see the increased adoption level by both ophthalmologists and optometrists."
"As we mentioned last quarter, we are in the process of developing new and improved minimally invasive technologies and platforms as well as upgrading and adding new features to Morpheus8 and Evolve," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 reached $123.1 million, an increase of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2022.
"Although we experienced some headwinds in the U.S., we are encouraged by our international sales, which increased by 13% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer.
GAAP and *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 85% for the third quarter 2022.
GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 38%, compared to an operating margin of 44% in the third quarter of 2022. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 43% compared to 51% for the third quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily attributable to higher sales and marketing expenses, mainly because of the addition of new sales representatives, higher travel expenses, as well as investment in direct-to-consumer advertising campaigns and hosting in-person events to support the company's growth projections.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $46 .5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $48.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $53.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $56.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.
2023 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2023 ending December 31, 2023 . Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenue between $500 million and $510 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $220 million and $225 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.53 and $2.57
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
The Current Situation in Israel
Regarding the current situation in Israel, management would like to assure investors that the Company is prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, and all its team are safe. InMode doesn't anticipate any interruption or delay in production or shipment. InMode's inventory levels globally and in Israel are sufficient and include components and subassemblies for at least 6 months.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2023 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
123,112
121,232
365,267
320,700
COST OF REVENUES
20,136
18,765
60,444
52,483
GROSS PROFIT
102,976
102,467
304,823
268,217
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,268
3,166
9,937
9,164
Sales and marketing
50,819
43,062
143,591
113,564
General and administrative
2,479
2,494
6,879
7,533
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
56,566
48,722
160,407
130,261
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
46,410
53,745
144,416
137,956
Finance income (expense), net
4,953
189
12,687
(350)
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
51,363
53,934
157,103
137,606
INCOME TAXES
4,843
5,145
14,349
13,794
NET INCOME
46,520
48,789
142,754
123,812
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.56
0.59
1.71
1.50
Diluted
0.54
0.58
1.66
1.45
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
Basic
83,703
82,306
83,423
82,494
Diluted
85,970
84,823
85,814
85,120
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
133,733
97,540
Marketable securities
385,860
374,589
Short-term bank deposits
156,253
75,254
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
42,692
26,997
Other receivables
19,385
15,094
Inventories
39,989
39,897
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
777,912
629,371
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
4,074
3,973
Deferred income tax asset, net
2,103
3,094
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,359
5,073
Property and equipment, net
2,482
2,298
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
15,618
15,038
TOTAL ASSETS
793,530
644,409
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
12,333
16,242
Contract liabilities
10,625
13,798
Other liabilities
39,230
51,980
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
62,188
82,020
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,502
3,959
Other liabilities
762
303
Operating lease liabilities
3,581
3,509
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
7,845
7,771
TOTAL LIABILITIES
70,033
89,791
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
723,497
554,618
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
793,530
644,409
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
46,520
48,789
142,754
123,812
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
129
169
501
462
Share-based compensation expenses
6,564
7,857
17,278
17,304
Allowance for doubtful accounts
426
50
665
402
Loss on marketable securities, net
-
12
-
49
Finance expenses (income), net
(527)
586
(3,236)
1,527
Deferred income taxes, net
(216)
9
(154)
156
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(10,753)
(6,926)
(16,461)
(11,220)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
(1,347)
887
(5,367)
(706)
Increase in inventories
(1,421)
(6,050)
(92)
(14,784)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(962)
1,463
(3,909)
4,517
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
3,040
4,136
(12,792)
3,366
Decrease in contract liabilities
(9)
(5,390)
(3,630)
(459)
Net cash provided by operating activities
41,444
45,592
115,557
124,426
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(179,140)
(48,090)
(285,140)
(93,701)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
91,590
30,090
204,090
73,090
Purchase of fixed assets
(149)
(387)
(684)
(1,247)
Purchase of marketable securities
(60,588)
(58,982)
(233,130)
(97,736)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
-
301
-
2,303
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
78,465
20,935
230,493
46,092
Net cash used in investing activities
(69,822)
(56,133)
(84,371)
(71,199)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
-
-
(42,637)
Exercise of options
2,729
550
5,229
915
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,729
550
5,229
(41,722)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(473)
(1,365)
(222)
(2,593)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(26,122)
(11,356)
36,193
8,912
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
159,855
88,404
97,540
68,136
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
133,733
77,048
133,733
77,048
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
67,969
55 %
72,920
60 %
191,548
53 %
180,640
57 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
37,276
30 %
34,383
28 %
114,284
31 %
97,126
30 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
105,245
85 %
107,303
88 %
305,832
84 %
277,766
87 %
Consumables and service revenues
17,867
15 %
13,929
12 %
59,435
16 %
42,934
13 %
Total Net Revenue
123,112
100 %
121,232
100 %
365,267
100 %
320,700
100 %
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
%
%
%
%
United
Internati
Total
United
Internati
Total
United
Internati
Total
United
Internati
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
85
80
83
84
75
82
87
76
83
84
73
80
Hands-Free
11
4
9
13
8
11
10
5
8
13
7
11
Non-Invasive
4
16
8
3
17
7
3
19
9
3
20
9
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Three months ended September 30, 2022
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
123,112
-
123,112
121,232
-
121,232
COST OF REVENUES
20,136
(572)
19,564
18,765
(554)
18,211
GROSS PROFIT
102,976
572
103,548
102,467
554
103,021
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,268
(729)
2,539
3,166
(857)
2,309
Sales and marketing
50,819
(4,787)
46,032
43,062
(5,879)
37,183
General and administrative
2,479
(476)
2,003
2,494
(567)
1,927
TOTAL OPERATING
56,566
(5,992)
50,574
48,722
(7,303)
41,419
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
46,410
6,564
52,974
53,745
7,857
61,602
Finance income, net
4,953
-
4,953
189
189
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
51,363
6,564
57,927
53,934
7,857
61,791
INCOME TAXES
4,843
-
4,843
5,145
-
5,145
NET INCOME
46,520
6,564
53,084
48,789
7,857
56,646
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.56
0.63
0.59
0.69
Diluted
0.54
0.61
0.58
0.66
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
83,703
83,703
82,306
82,306
Diluted
85,970
86,333
84,823
85,453
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
Nine months ended September 30, 2022
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
365,267
-
365,267
320,700
-
320,700
COST OF REVENUES
60,444
(1,473)
58,971
52,483
(1,364)
51,119
GROSS PROFIT
304,823
1,473
306,296
268,217
1,364
269,581
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
9,937
(1,987)
7,950
9,164
(2,248)
6,916
Sales and marketing
143,591
(12,556)
131,035
113,564
(12,233)
101,331
General and administrative
6,879
(1,262)
5,617
7,533
(1,459)
6,074
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
160,407
(15,805)
144,602
130,261
(15,940)
114,321
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
144,416
17,278
161,694
137,956
17,304
155,260
Finance income (expense),net
12,687
-
12,687
(350)
-
(350)
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
157,103
17,278
174,381
137,606
17,304
154,910
INCOME TAXES
14,349
-
14,349
13,794
-
13,794
NET INCOME
142,754
17,278
160,032
123,812
17,304
141,116
NET INCOME PER
Basic
1.71
1.92
1.50
1.71
Diluted
1.66
1.86
1.45
1.65
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF
Basic
83,423
83,423
82,494
82,494
Diluted
85,814
86,154
85,120
85,667
