

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $21.8 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $21.3 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 65.4% to $821.3 million from $496.6 million last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $21.8 Mln. vs. $25.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q3): $821.3 Mln vs. $496.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.35



