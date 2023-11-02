

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Crocs Inc. (CROX) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $117.03 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $169.35 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $200.35 million or $3.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $1.05 billion from $985.09 million last year.



Outlook:



For the fourth quarter, Crocs expects revenue to decline about 1%- 4% from last year to $903 million-$938 million



It sees earnings excluding items of $2.05-$2.35.



Analysts on average estimate the company to earn $2.77 per share on revenue of $1.02 bln for the three-month period.



For the full year, Cros sees revenue growth of about 10% to 11% to $3.90 billion-$3.94 billion.



Adjusted earnings are expected to be between $11.55 and $11.85.



Analysts on avereage expect the company to report earnigns of $12.09 a share on revenue of $4.01 billion.



Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $125 million-$135 million for the year.



Crocs Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $117.03 Mln. vs. $169.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.87 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.10 -Revenue (Q3): $1.05 Bln vs. $985.09 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.35 Full year EPS guidance: $11.55 - $11.85



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken