Yolo Group: Four New Sportsbet.io Ambassadors Join the Crypto Experience

The latest additions includes an igaming expert, a media personality, a sports lover and an ice hockey tipster

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Sportsbet.io's 'Join the Crypto Experience' program, which is assembling a dream team of ambassadors representing the popular crypto-led sports betting brand, has confirmed four new additions to the exclusive program.

Fantastic Four

Jeremiah Maangi, a leading figure in Africa's igaming ecosystem and a prominent crypto enthusiast, brings strong gaming knowledge to the team. Jeremiah has stated that he will leverage his experience across affiliations, start-ups, and consultancy for the role.

Well-known media personality Fareed Diamond Khimani also joins. Khimani's media career has seen him work on popular television and radio shows in Kenya for almost 15 years, and he added that his ability to connect with diverse groups of people makes him a perfect match for Sportsbet.io.

Meanwhile, Omowoma Ejegreh, a sports lover, crypto enthusiast, and successful punter, said upon joining that betting with crypto matches his vision of working smart to earn big.

Completing the four new signings is Nigerian social media influencer Hockemania, renowned for providing expert ice hockey tips to his followers. He stated that he chose to bet with Sportsbet.io because it is the most fun, fast, and fair option on the market.

Join the Crypto Experience

'Join the Crypto Experience' is the game-changing ambassador program from Sportsbet.io, which is open to anyone with a passion for crypto betting and an audience or network with which to share it.

It's already attracted some of the biggest names in the sector; just last month Zimbabwean graphic designer and content creator Godknows Muchedzi, also known as Navid Art, and entrepreneur Tony Emeka became new members.

They joined a host of influencers, musicians, sports stars, and media personalities, all dedicated to the future of crypto entertainment.

Do you want to join them? Find out how to apply on the official website here.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast, and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English football team, Southampton FC, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit the official website here.

