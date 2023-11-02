Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is extremely pleased to announce that it has engaged Dr. Taras Nahirny as an Advisor to the Company.

In his role as an Advisor, Dr. Taras Nahirny will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Todd Shapiro, and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Shashkes to among other things, provide consulting services in the areas of:

(i) Red Light Holland's medical grade psilocybin microdosing capsules which are nearing completion of r&d including stability testing (The Company plans to have updates in the near future). Dr. Taras will assist in potential import to New Zealand and Australia including connecting to and educating medical providers and assisting in medical guidelines.

(ii) Explore the potential of utilizing Red Light Holland's psilocybin microdosing capsules with patients in Canada under the current regulations and help advocate for easier, but regulated access.

(iii) Assist Red Light Holland's therapist Jeff Hamburg and CTIO Shashkes with consensual data collections around the potential therapeutic benefits of Psilocybin and world wide advocacy towards legalization of Psilocybin with a focus on accessible microdosing regulations.

(iv) Help with promoting potential collaborations with medical companies and pilot studies that might be interested in licensing Radix Motion's approved patent for the use of 3d movement data in psychedelic therapy.

"I am extremely pleased to appoint Dr. Taras Nahirny as an Advisor at Red Light Holland. He is an incredible Doctor, but as well he is simply an incredible person," said Todd Shapiro, the CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Red Light Holland. "We will keep working towards a future where adults can have responsible access to natural psilocybin even without a medical condition as there is an urgent need for many patients to get access to potential new psychedelic therapies that might help them and Dr. Nahirny will be focused on helping us with that. He is progressive, educated and believes that one day psilocybin - both naturally occurring and synthetics - can help the masses with a current mental health crisis. We are pleased to have a medical professional with such an open mind who can help validate, communicate and advocate for Red Light's protocols, data backed strategies and hopefully distribution of our homogenized capsules, as they complete their rigorous tests while emerging markets are opening up."

"When psilocybin is used with appropriate therapeutic guidance and indication, it has the potential ability to help people struggling with issues in the areas of mental health as well as the ability to augment the quality of life of the general public," said Dr. Taras Nahirny.

Dr. Taras Nahirny (Hon.B.Sc., MD, CCFP) is currently a Family Physician with more than 13 years of professional medical experience currently engaged as a Medical Consultant at MedCan. Dr. Nahirny was previously a managing partner at Trafalgar Professional Centre with a practice of 2500 patients where he managed complex physical and mental health disorders providing comprehensive, and holistic medical care. He was also an active Executive Member of the South Oakville Family Health Organization.

Dr. Nahirny has always been fascinated by the workings of the human mind. He is interested in Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy as well as the use of psychedelics (both macro and micro dosing) in a medical setting, as a well as a healthy population model. He has completed comprehensive trainings with Therapsil and is an advocate on the wide range of benefits psilocybin can offer. He has also studied Clinical Hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) to better understand and help his patients. Dr. Nahirny's previous medical training includes rotations in Neurology at Sunnybrook Hospital and the Montreal Neurological Institute.

Grants of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted of options to purchase an aggregate of 2,050,000 common shares of the Company (the "Stock Options") to certain consultants of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per share until October 30, 2028. Subject to rounding, 683,333 Stock Options will vest on April 30, 2023, 683,333 Stock Options will vest on October 30, 2024, and 683,333 Stock Options will vest on April 30, 2025.

All Stock Options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option plan approved at the Company's annual, general and special meeting held on May 8, 2019.

The common shares underlying the Stock Options set out above are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on March 1, 2024, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

