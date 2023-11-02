

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.008 billion, or $8.89 per share. This compares with $1.316 billion, or $11.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $1.329 billion or $11.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $3.363 billion from $2.936 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.008 Bln. vs. $1.316 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.89 vs. $11.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $10.77 -Revenue (Q3): $3.363 Bln vs. $2.936 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken