

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Fed announcement might still have an impact on Thursday's market movements. Initial Jobless Claims, Labor Productivity, and Factory Orders might also get attention.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading significantly up.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 124.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 24.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 134.25 points.



The U.S. major averages, on Wednesday, closed higher. The Nasdaq surged 210.23 points or 1.6 percent to 13,061.47, the S&P 500 jumped 44.06 points or 1.1 percent to 4,237.86 and the Dow advanced 221.71 points or 0.7 percent to 33,274.58.



On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consenus is for 213K, while it was up 210K in the prior week.



The Productivity and Costs for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. Consensus is for an increase of 4.2 percent, while it was up 3.5 percent in the prior quarter.



The Factory Orders for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 1.1 percent, while it was up 1.2 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 74 bcf.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $7.908 trillion.



Asian stocks were significantly up at the close on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.45 percent at 3,009.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.75 percent to 17,230.59.



Japanese shares finished higher. The Nikkei average closed 1.10 percent up at 31,949.89. The broader Topix index rose 0.51 percent to 2,322.39.



Australian markets rose despite weak trade data. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.90 percent to close at 6,899.70. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 1 percent higher at 7,095.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 180.12 points or 2.62 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 242.54 points or 1.63 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 93.00 points or 1.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 74.27 points or 0.71 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.92 percent.



