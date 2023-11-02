Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Parker Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

Sales increased 15% to $4.8 billion; organic sales increased 2%

Segment operating margin was 21.3%, or a record 24.9% adjusted, an increase of 220 basis points

EPS were $4.99, or a first quarter record of $5.96 adjusted, an increase of 26%

Company increases outlook for segment operating margin and EPS

CLEVELAND, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter ended September 30, 2023. Sales were a record at $4.8 billion, an increase of 15%, compared with $4.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Net income was $650.8 million compared with $387.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $776.4 million, an increase of 26% compared with $615.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings per share were $4.99 compared with $2.98 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings per share increased 26% to $5.96 compared with $4.74 in the prior year quarter. Fiscal 2024 year-to-date cash flow from operations was $650.0 million, or 13.4% of sales compared with $457.4 million, or 10.8% of sales, in the prior year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

"This was another standout quarter for Parker and a reflection of how well our global team members continue to drive operational excellence throughout our business," said Chief Executive Officer Jenny Parmentier. "With a continued focus on improvement through execution of The Win Strategy and our transformed portfolio we are consistently driving strong performance. We achieved record performance with all segments delivering adjusted operating margins above 24%. This quarter marks the one year anniversary of Meggitt joining Parker, which helped contribute to an outstanding quarter for the Aerospace Systems segment. Our strategy is working and will continue to drive shareholder value."

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American first quarter sales increased 5% to $2.2 billion and operating income was $506.1 million compared with $453.0 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, North American operating income was $554.3 million, or 24.9% of sales, a 150 basis point increase compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2023. International first quarter sales increased 2.5% to $1.4 billion and operating income was $300.7 million compared with $293.9 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, International operating income was $334.2 million, or 24.1% of sales, a 100 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Aerospace Systems Segment: First quarter sales increased 65% to $1.2 billion and operating income was $226.3 million compared with $92.2 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $319.5 million, or 26.0% of sales, a 610 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Orders

The company reported the following orders for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

Orders increased 2% for total Parker

Orders decreased 4% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 8% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses

Orders increased 24% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis.

Outlook

Parker's outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024 has been updated. The company expects total sales growth in fiscal 2024 to be in the range of 2.5% to 5.5%; total segment operating margin in the range of 20.0% to 20.4%, or 23.4% to 23.8% on an adjusted basis; and earnings per share in the range of $18.73 to $19.53, or $22.60 to $23.40 on an adjusted basis. Reconciliations of forecasted segment operating margin to adjusted forecasted segment operating margin and forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Parmentier added, "With such a strong start to the fiscal year, we have raised our guidance for fiscal 2024. Our focus remains on being the safest industrial company in the world, serving our customers, strengthening our operations and expanding margins. These priorities coupled with favorable secular growth trends will help accelerate our performance through the cycle and achieve our long-term financial targets. We have a very promising future."

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL : Parker Hannifin's webcast to discuss its fiscal 2024 first quarter results is available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.phstock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit www.phstock.com.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, all comparisons include acquisitions in both the numerator and denominator and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margins; (d) adjusted segment operating income; and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, earnings per share, segment operating margin, segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "targets," "is likely," "will," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Neither Parker nor any of its respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of Meggitt PLC; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and changes; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; local and global political and competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates (including fluctuations associated with any potential credit rating decline) and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; government actions, including the impact of changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof; large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 4,847,488 $ 4,232,775 Cost of sales 3,097,349 2,795,456 Selling, general and administrative expenses 873,691 835,804 Interest expense 134,468 117,794 Other income, net (78,455 ) (19,624 ) Income before income taxes 820,435 503,345 Income taxes 169,363 115,308 Net income 651,072 388,037 Less: Noncontrolling interests 245 183 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 650,827 $ 387,854 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 5.07 $ 3.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.99 $ 2.98 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 128,472,550 128,425,002 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 130,363,441 129,942,408 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2023 2022 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.48 $ 1.33

RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Sales growth - as reported 14.5 % 12.5 % Adjustments: Acquisitions 11.8 % 3.8 % Divestitures (0.6)% (0.1)% Currency 1.0 % (5.4)% Organic sales growth 2.3 % 14.2 %

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 650,827 $ 387,854 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 155,520 87,014 Business realignment charges 13,092 3,861 Integration costs to achieve 6,406 11,991 Acquisition-related expenses - 160,258 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts - 389,992 Net gain on divestitures (13,260 ) (372,930 ) Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - 18,358 Tax effect of adjustments1 (36,148 ) (70,855 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 776,437 $ 615,543

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2023 2022 Earnings per diluted share $ 4.99 $ 2.98 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 1.19 0.67 Business realignment charges 0.10 0.03 Integration costs to achieve 0.05 0.09 Acquisition-related expenses - 1.24 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts - 3.00 Net gain on divestitures (0.10 ) (2.87 ) Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - 0.14 Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.27 ) (0.54 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 5.96 $ 4.74 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 2,229,906 $ 2,131,760 International 1,388,622 1,355,013 Aerospace Systems 1,228,960 746,002 Total net sales $ 4,847,488 $ 4,232,775 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 506,053 $ 452,986 International 300,701 293,940 Aerospace Systems 226,260 92,151 Total segment operating income 1,033,014 839,077 Corporate general and administrative expenses 55,656 51,660 Income before interest expense and other expense 977,358 787,417 Interest expense 134,468 117,794 Other expense, net 22,455 166,278 Income before income taxes $ 820,435 $ 503,345

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Diversified Industrial North America sales $ 2,229,906 $ 2,131,760 Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 506,053 $ 452,986 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 44,683 46,274 Business realignment charges 2,584 133 Integration costs to achieve 945 47 Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 554,265 $ 499,440 Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 22.7 % 21.2 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 24.9 % 23.4 % PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Diversified Industrial International sales $ 1,388,622 $ 1,355,013 Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 300,701 $ 293,940 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 23,268 16,805 Business realignment charges 10,055 1,879 Integration costs to achieve 194 139 Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 334,218 $ 312,763 Diversified Industrial International operating margin 21.7 % 21.7 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating margin 24.1 % 23.1 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Aerospace Systems sales $ 1,228,960 $ 746,002 Aerospace Systems operating income $ 226,260 $ 92,151 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 87,569 23,935 Business realignment charges 453 1,849 Integration costs to achieve 5,267 11,805 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - 18,358 Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating income $ 319,549 $ 148,098 Aerospace Systems operating margin 18.4 % 12.4 % Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating margin 26.0 % 19.9 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Total net sales $ 4,847,488 $ 4,232,775 Total segment operating income $ 1,033,014 $ 839,077 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 155,520 87,014 Business realignment charges 13,092 3,861 Integration costs to achieve 6,406 11,991 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value - 18,358 Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,208,032 $ 960,301 Total segment operating margin 21.3 % 19.8 % Adjusted total segment operating margin 24.9 % 22.7 %

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,926 $ 475,182 Marketable securities and other investments 7,930 8,390 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,740,420 2,827,297 Non-trade and notes receivable 296,097 309,167 Inventories 3,028,748 2,907,879 Prepaid expenses and other 307,474 306,314 Total current assets 6,829,595 6,834,229 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,840,508 2,865,030 Deferred income taxes 72,457 81,429 Investments and other assets 1,135,070 1,104,576 Intangible assets, net 8,191,958 8,450,614 Goodwill 10,523,129 10,628,594 Total assets $ 29,592,717 $ 29,964,472 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 3,594,425 $ 3,763,175 Accounts payable, trade 2,036,752 2,050,934 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 424,537 651,319 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 505,018 374,571 Other accrued liabilities 1,106,324 895,371 Total current liabilities 7,667,056 7,735,370 Long-term debt 8,596,063 8,796,284 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 493,278 551,510 Deferred income taxes 1,589,833 1,649,674 Other liabilities 671,537 893,355 Shareholders' equity 10,565,382 10,326,888 Noncontrolling interests 9,568 11,391 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,592,717 $ 29,964,472

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 651,072 $ 388,037 Depreciation and amortization 240,387 153,981 Stock incentive plan compensation 77,894 65,018 Gain on sale of businesses (13,260 ) (372,930 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,333 (4,287 ) Gain on marketable securities (18 ) (1,361 ) Gain on investments (1,384 ) (1,957 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (69,280 ) (30,792 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (185,691 ) 24,371 Other, net (51,094 ) 237,278 Net cash provided by operating activities 649,959 457,358 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $89,704 in 2022) - (7,146,110 ) Capital expenditures (97,746 ) (83,555 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 710 11,107 Proceeds from sale of businesses 36,691 441,340 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (4,477 ) (7,687 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 4,027 16,467 Payments of deal-contingent forward contracts - (1,405,418 ) Other 4,801 246,438 Net cash used in investing activities (55,994 ) (7,927,418 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (78,148 ) (66,682 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests (2,883 ) - Net (payments for) proceeds from debt (346,411 ) 1,586,181 Financing fees paid - (8,754 ) Dividends paid (190,420 ) (171,176 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (617,862 ) 1,339,569 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,359 ) (15,078 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (26,256 ) (6,145,569 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 475,182 6,647,876 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 448,926 $ 502,307

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2024 Forecasted segment operating margin 20.0% to 20.4% Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.3% Costs to achieve 0.2% Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 2.9% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin 23.4% to 23.8%