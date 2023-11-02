

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP-A) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $430.7 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $216.4 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Brewing Company reported adjusted earnings of $418.5 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $3.30 billion from $2.94 billion last year.



Molson Coors Brewing Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $430.7 Mln. vs. $216.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.98 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q3): $3.30 Bln vs. $2.94 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken