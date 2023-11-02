Tenon Medical, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering with certain sacroiliac joint (SI Joint) disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter 2023 ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call with conclude with a Q&A session with its covering analysts.

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263 Webcast: TNON Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through November 28, 2023, on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921(USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13741950.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct. For more information, please visit https://www.tenonmed.com/.

The Tenon Medical logo, Tenon Medical and Catamaran are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc.

