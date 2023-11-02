Argentum 47, Inc. Issues Q3 2023 Letter to Shareholders

Operational and Revenue Ramp Underway, Expected to Accelerate throughout 2024

WINDSOR, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / Argentum 47, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARGQ), a leading provider of AI-powered digital marketing solutions including branding, advertising, and lead generation, today issued the following letter to shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Stephenson.

Dear ARGQ Shareholders

The first half of 2023 reflects the business traction we have achieved after years of hard work establishing the Company's foundation, and we expect this progress to continue and expand in the coming months. This diligent effort has brought us to an inflection point, where we no longer see our Company as a scrappy start-up, trying to find our way in the world of sustainability. We believe that ARGQ is now moving to a position of solid business fundamentals with a focus on attacking the AI and Digital Marketing space. In doing so, the Company is being recognized for its work and awarded with new business opportunities.

Argentum Data, our wholly owned subsidiary that is helping to solve the world's AI, Digital marketing, and Lead Generation business by bringing costs down, has spent the better part of the past year working on its challenges and related business opportunities. We're in the process of submitting our patent applications on Argentum's AI platforms where we see an opportunity to relieve the pressure on business marketing costs by up to 40%, which is in contrast with many of the social media and PPC companies whose costs are increasing by up to 92% ( https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescommunicationscouncil/2022/11/14/how-marketers-are-fighting-rising-ad-costs ). This is where we think that our ARG AI really fits in.

To grow this business, we have leveraged existing relationships and have been working to develop many more, both domestically and internationally, in order to position ourselves in what we believe will be a game-changing business, all focused on Marketing. We have established relationships with all kinds of companies, and I firmly believe that we now have all the pieces in place to provide a valuable service to countries, states, municipalities, corporations, and multinational companies around the globe.

SaaS Technology Development Progressing

We are in active talks with project managers and appropriate development teams for this project. We hope to complete building the team shortly and have already begun discussions to specifically identify timeframes, build costs, Implementation Plan, Planning & Wireframing, MVP, App & Web Development, Product Rollout, Beta Testing and Support.

TV & Film Series Project Moving into Casting as Funding is Pledged

The Vic Dark TV Series is a scripted, 6-hour, true-crime biopic based on the life of Apex armed robber and Category AA prisoner, Vic Dark. Set in London in the 1970s and '80s, the series charts the life of East End schoolboy, Vic Dark, and his childhood friends, as they rise to become one of the UK's most infamous firms of bank robbers. At their height, the firm could pull off up to three jobs in one day before one fateful night, Vic single-handedly revolutionised the police's response to armed robbery when he took an officer hostage. Writer & Director Ben Cookson (Waiting for Anya, Almost Married) www.imdb.com/name/nm2742589/ ) and his talented team are due to start casting with the series set to be filmed at a UK studio in 2024. The series has received a $8.5 million pledge ($14.19 million total) in funding. We expect many big TV & Media companies to want to secure the broadcast rights to the Vic Dark Series, with Argentum & Mr. Cookson owning the IP.

Medical Cannabis Portugal Project Progressing

Argentum is positioning itself to capitalize on the emerging medical cannabis industry in Europe through the acquisition of a cutting-edge medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility that is planned to be operational in the first half of 2024. As announced last month, Argentum's comprehensive medical cannabis project is located near Lisbon, Portugal, and will span 4.3 hectares, with an option for an additional 11.6 hectares. The facility's development is slated to roll out in three phases. Phase one, projected for completion in Q4 2023, includes a 3,500 m^2 production facility built to meet good manufacturing practices, or GMP, standards and an 1,880 m^2 state-of-the-art greenhouse. The following two phases will increase the facilities size and services.

Eliminated all Debt and Streamlined Corporate Structure

The Company has also strengthened its balance sheet by successfully eliminating all legacy debt and streamlined its corporate structure with the closure of two leftover subsidiaries from the previous owners. These include both Argentum 47 Financial Management Ltd and Cheshire Trafford U.K Ltd.

Qualifying for Uplist to OTC Markets OTCQB Trading Tier

We intend to uplist our stock to the OTCQB in 2024 as we believe that an OTCQB listing will elevate ARGQ's profile within the investment community and is consistent with our long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader investor audience in the U.S. This upgrade will be a significant milestone and a step toward the NASDAQ listing that we anticipate in the future. Because the OTCQB dramatically increases transparency, reporting standards, management certification and compliance requirements, most broker dealers trade stocks on the OTCQB. Historically, companies that have made the move up to the OTCQB® tier have experienced increased investor awareness, greater liquidity, and visibility of their common stock.

Financing Update

Argentum's Management Team remains in discussions with a diverse group of investors and advisors to advance the Company's strategic plans and strengthening the foundation for potential partnerships and other business opportunities. The Company is exploring several funding options to accelerate growth and we look forward to providing more information at the appropriate time.

I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Board and management team for all their hard work and dedication to advancing Argentum's goals and our shareholders for their continued interest and support.

Sincerely,

Robert Stephenson

Chief Executive Officer

About Argentum 47, Inc (ARGQ)

Argentum 47 the Corporation operates a growing portfolio of companies in the Technology, Data, Analytics and Marketing areas. For more information, visit: www.argq.io and follow us on Twitter: @Argentum47inc

About Argentum Data Solutions Ltd

Argentum Data, a wholly owned subsidiary of Argentum 47, Inc., works to provide efficient and cost-effective data, digital marketing, lead generation and AI technology solutions to global customers. Argentum Data Solutions addresses the spiralling costs in the marketing and lead generation industries, enabling the creation of economic opportunity and social benefits across the world. Argentum Data plans to work towards offering a "best in class" AI technology deployment with its MaaS (Marketing-as-a-Services) and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platforms. For more information, visit: www.argentumdata.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our projected revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our ability to raise the capital needed to meet future expectations and expand project capacity which depend on factors outside of our control; and our ability to attract, retain and executed on projects with our business partners. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law-

