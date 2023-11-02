SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced solid results for the third quarter of 2023 fueled by strong volumes in its refined products pipelines.

"I am pleased to report that we have delivered another quarter of solid earnings results and made significant progress on all of our strategic initiatives this year," said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron.

"One of our top stated priorities for 2023 has been to continue to strengthen our balance sheet, and I am very proud to say that we made a huge step forward in that regard," Barron said. "In August, we successfully issued common equity and raised $222 million, which we applied toward the redemption of the remaining 8.3 million Series D preferred units. Although our third quarter earnings per unit were impacted by the premium paid to redeem these units, totaling $0.27 per unit, we are pleased to have significantly strengthened our balance sheet by redeeming these units two years ahead of our original schedule and one year ahead of our previously announced target.

"NuStar reported net income of $51 million for the third quarter of 2023, and largely as a result of the $0.27 per unit premium charge, a $0.07 net loss per unit, compared to net income of $60 million, or $0.20 per unit, for the third quarter of 2022," said Barron. "It is important to note that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were not impacted by the premium associated with the accelerated repurchase of the Series D preferred units, and we reported EBITDA of $180 million for the third quarter of 2023 - up compared to third quarter of 2022 EBITDA of $178 million."

Operations Continue to Perform Well

NuStar's Pipeline Segment generated operating income of $126 million and EBITDA of $170 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $110 million and EBITDA of $155 million in the third quarter of 2022.

"Our refined products systems along with our Ammonia System continued to generate solid, dependable revenue in the third quarter of 2023 as total throughputs were up around seven percent compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the strength of these assets and our strong position in the markets we serve in the mid-Continent and throughout Texas," said Barron. "Our McKee System performed very well this quarter, with higher revenues and throughputs versus the same period last year. And our Three Rivers refined products system saw increased revenues and throughputs this quarter, driven by higher demand across various pipelines on the system."

NuStar's Storage Segment generated operating income of $17 million and EBITDA of $36 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $23 million and EBITDA of $41 million in the third quarter of 2022.

"The decrease in our Storage Segment was mostly due to an amendment and extension of a customer contract at our Corpus Christi North Beach terminal and customer transitions and required tank maintenance at our St. James terminal," said Barron.

Barron highlighted the strong performances of NuStar's Fuels Marketing Segment and West Coast Renewable Fuels Strategy.

"After a near record-breaking 2022, our Fuels Marketing Segment has turned in another strong quarter, generating operating income and EBITDA of $8 million in the third quarter of 2023, which is comparable to the segment's strong third quarter of 2022 results," said Barron. "In addition, thanks in large part to our West Coast Renewable Fuels strategy, our West Coast region delivered another great quarter with revenues 16 percent higher compared to the third quarter of 2022."

NuStar's Permian Crude System volumes averaged 523,000 barrels per day (BPD), down from the third quarter volumes of 2022 but up compared to the 508,000 BPD in the second quarter of 2023.

"As we have said on prior calls, our Permian volumes so far in 2023 have reflected some producer-specific operational issues and delays, but as some of those issues have been resolved, volumes have averaged 533,000 BPD in October," said Barron. "As a result, we now expect our fourth quarter volumes to average around 540,000 BPD and we are expecting the system's full-year 2023 revenue to come in comparable to 2022's."

Balance Sheet Continues to Strengthen/NuStar Receives Credit Rating Upgrade

NuStar Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Shoaf gave a positive update on the company's continued progress in building its financial strength and flexibility.

"We ended the third quarter of 2023 with a healthy debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.83 times with $665 million available on our $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility," said Shoaf. "We believe the elimination of the Series D preferred units from the capital structure gives us the flexibility to focus on strategic investments, such as organic growth projects related to our renewable fuels and Ammonia assets, and further de-levering."

Shoaf also commented that the credit rating agencies have taken notice of NuStar's strengthened balance sheet.

"We are pleased that after the redemption of the Series D preferred units in September, Fitch Ratings upgraded our credit rating by one notch to 'BB' while S&P Global upgraded their outlook from 'stable' to 'positive,'" Shoaf noted.

Positive Outlook for Remainder of 2023

Shoaf also gave an update on full-year guidance for net income and adjusted EBITDA, as well as strategic capital and reliability capital for 2023.

"We expect to generate full-year 2023 net income in the range of $261 to $273 million and full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $720 to $740 million," said Shoaf.

He also noted that NuStar plans to spend $120 to $130 million in strategic capital in 2023.

"We continue to expect spending for our Permian System to be in the range of $35 to $45 million," said Shoaf. "And we continue to expect to spend around $25 million to expand our West Coast Renewable Fuels Network, as well as around $25 million on projects for our Ammonia Pipeline.

"In addition, we expect to spend between $25 and $30 million on reliability this year."

Shoaf also noted that in 2023 NuStar once again expects to self-fund all of its operational expenses, growth capital and distributions. And he stated that even with the accelerated redemption of the Series D units, NuStar continues to target a healthy year-end debt-to-EBITDA ratio below four times.

Ammonia System Provides Tremendous New Growth Platform

Barron closed by highlighting potential growth opportunities on NuStar's Ammonia Pipeline System and at its St. James facility in Louisiana.

"As we have discussed previously, ammonia is an incredibly important chemical," said Barron. "Ammonia is the basis for nitrogen fertilizers, which support about 50 percent of global food production and is also vital to a long, diverse list of other industries.

"Currently, since about 99 percent of global ammonia is produced using fossil fuels, there has been and continues to be growing interest in de-carbonizing ammonia production to reduce the industry's contribution to global emissions, either through capturing the emissions associated with traditional production, also referred to as 'blue' ammonia, or by utilizing electrolysis powered by sun and wind to produce 'green' ammonia."

Barron continued, "Around the world, governments, as well as the private sector, are developing new uses for low-carbon ammonia and global demand for low-carbon ammonia is expected to grow significantly, starting as early as 2025. In fact, projects have been announced for construction in the U.S. for low-carbon ammonia production totaling about 38 million tons per year that will be in-service between 2025 and 2030. Because NuStar's Ammonia System runs through the Midwest and down to the Gulf Coast, where the vast majority of the announced production capacity will reside, and because of NuStar's decades of experience with efficiently and safely transporting ammonia, we are ideally positioned to become the premier low-carbon ammonia logistics provider in the U.S. and to provide export service for low-carbon ammonia to Asia, Europe and other markets.

"In addition to the connection on our Ammonia System to OCI's state-of-the-art ammonia products facility in Iowa, which is on track to be in service in January, we expect to announce a project for a large global ammonia producer early next year. And we are continuing to advance a number of other promising projects to provide transportation, storage and export for low-carbon ammonia. Similar to our Renewable Fuels strategy on the West Coast, where we have built and continue to augment a Renewable Fuels Logistics Network that has made us a leader in the region, we expect these low-multiple, high-return low-carbon projects will position NuStar as the premier low-carbon ammonia logistics provider in the U.S. and provide a significant platform for strong, organic growth over the next five years," said Barron.

NuStar Remains Committed to its Core Strategic Priorities

In closing, Barron noted that NuStar remains committed to its core strategic priorities of maximizing cash flow, maintaining a healthy debt metric and providing the safest and most reliable transportation and storage of the essential energy that fuels our nation's quality of life.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the related conference call will include, forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations, such as NuStar's future performance, plans and expenditures. All forward-looking statements are based on NuStar's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NuStar. These statements reflect NuStar's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.'s 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, NuStar does not intend, or undertake any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit, Per Unit and Ratio Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Statement of Income Data: Revenues: Service revenues $ 289,945 $ 277,380 $ 850,578 $ 820,752 Product sales 120,355 135,863 331,923 432,511 Total revenues 410,300 413,243 1,182,501 1,253,263 Costs and expenses: Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 94,052 91,286 276,577 272,636 Depreciation and amortization expense 63,215 63,140 187,799 188,683 Total costs associated with service revenues 157,267 154,426 464,376 461,319 Costs associated with product sales 101,572 117,324 281,947 378,217 Impairment loss - - - 46,122 General and administrative expenses 35,083 27,676 95,428 82,656 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,080 1,935 3,672 5,582 Total costs and expenses 295,002 301,361 845,423 973,896 Gain on sale of assets - - 41,075 - Operating income 115,298 111,882 378,153 279,367 Interest expense, net (63,125 ) (52,294 ) (178,666 ) (153,053 ) Other income, net 156 1,475 7,298 7,158 Income before income tax expense 52,329 61,063 206,785 133,472 Income tax expense 1,134 1,430 3,513 2,328 Net income $ 51,195 $ 59,633 $ 203,272 $ 131,144 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per common unit $ (0.07 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.34 $ 0.18 Basic and diluted weighted-average common units outstanding 119,218,622 110,310,921 113,698,898 110,265,359 Other Data (Note 1): Adjusted net income $ 51,195 $ 59,633 $ 162,197 $ 174,558 Adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 EBITDA $ 179,749 $ 178,432 $ 576,922 $ 480,790 Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,749 $ 178,432 $ 535,847 $ 525,348 DCF $ 21,322 $ 93,485 $ 199,724 $ 267,545 Adjusted DCF $ 92,760 $ 93,485 $ 266,419 $ 267,545 Distribution coverage ratio 0.42x 2.12x 1.44x 2.02x Adjusted distribution coverage ratio 1.84x 2.12x 1.92x 2.02x

For the Four Quarters Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio 3.83x 3.79x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Pipeline: Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 1,200,582 1,335,336 1,211,871 1,288,489 Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 600,740 560,202 597,860 568,533 Total throughput (barrels/day) 1,801,322 1,895,538 1,809,731 1,857,022 Throughput and other revenues $ 225,364 $ 209,008 $ 645,248 $ 598,256 Operating expenses 55,180 53,837 159,997 157,110 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,231 44,806 131,636 134,076 Segment operating income $ 125,953 $ 110,365 $ 353,615 $ 307,070 Storage: Throughput (barrels/day) (a) 410,472 479,110 434,557 469,219 Throughput terminal revenues $ 21,868 $ 26,933 $ 73,022 $ 84,303 Storage terminal revenues 53,336 51,459 161,048 170,793 Total revenues 75,204 78,392 234,070 255,096 Operating expenses 38,872 37,449 116,580 115,526 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,984 18,334 56,163 54,607 Impairment loss - - - 46,122 Segment operating income $ 17,348 $ 22,609 $ 61,327 $ 38,841 Fuels Marketing: Product sales $ 109,732 $ 125,843 $ 303,185 $ 399,912 Cost of goods 101,056 116,763 280,591 376,627 Gross margin 8,676 9,080 22,594 23,285 Operating expenses 516 561 1,358 1,591 Segment operating income $ 8,160 $ 8,519 $ 21,236 $ 21,694 Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations: Revenues $ - $ - $ (2 ) $ (1 ) Cost of goods - - (2 ) (1 ) Total $ - $ - $ - $ - Consolidated Information: Revenues $ 410,300 $ 413,243 $ 1,182,501 $ 1,253,263 Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 94,052 91,286 276,577 272,636 Depreciation and amortization expense 63,215 63,140 187,799 188,683 Total costs associated with service revenues 157,267 154,426 464,376 461,319 Costs associated with product sales 101,572 117,324 281,947 378,217 Impairment loss - - - 46,122 Segment operating income 151,461 141,493 436,178 367,605 Gain on sale of assets - - 41,075 - General and administrative expenses 35,083 27,676 95,428 82,656 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,080 1,935 3,672 5,582 Consolidated operating income $ 115,298 $ 111,882 $ 378,153 $ 279,367

(a) Prior period throughputs for our Corpus Christi North Beach terminal in the storage segment were restated consistent with current period presentation.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. (the Partnership) utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the Partnership's assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We present segment EBITDA to facilitate period-over-period comparisons of the operational performance of our business segments and to understand our business segments' relative contributions to our consolidated performance. We may also adjust these measures to enhance the comparability of our performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses EBITDA, DCF and a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as some of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 51,195 $ 59,633 $ 203,272 $ 131,144 Interest expense, net 63,125 52,294 178,666 153,053 Income tax expense 1,134 1,430 3,513 2,328 Depreciation and amortization expense 64,295 65,075 191,471 194,265 EBITDA 179,749 178,432 576,922 480,790 Interest expense, net (63,125 ) (52,294 ) (178,666 ) (153,053 ) Reliability capital expenditures (9,756 ) (11,252 ) (20,491 ) (24,657 ) Income tax expense (1,134 ) (1,430 ) (3,513 ) (2,328 ) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 3,691 2,534 9,677 8,097 Preferred unit distributions (26,535 ) (32,463 ) (91,394 ) (95,078 ) Impairment loss - - - 46,122 Income tax benefit related to impairment loss - - - (1,144 ) Premium on redemption of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units (71,438 ) - (107,770 ) - Other items 9,870 9,958 14,959 8,796 DCF $ 21,322 $ 93,485 $ 199,724 $ 267,545 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 50,358 $ 44,125 $ 139,117 $ 132,418 Distribution coverage ratio (b) 0.42x 2.12x 1.44x 2.02x

(a) We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF. (b) Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except per Unit and Ratio Data)

The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement).

For the Four Quarters Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating income $ 507,599 $ 381,112 Depreciation and amortization expense 256,442 259,296 Impairment loss - 46,122 Amortization expense of equity-based awards 15,572 13,607 Pro forma effect of dispositions (a) - (1,613 ) Other (2,287 ) (15 ) Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 777,326 $ 698,509 Long-term debt, less current portion of finance leases $ 3,398,006 $ 3,068,055 Finance leases (long-term) (50,000 ) (51,619 ) Unamortized debt issuance costs 29,234 34,604 NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes (402,500 ) (402,500 ) Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 2,974,740 $ 2,648,540 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) 3.83x 3.79x

(a) This adjustment represents the pro forma effects of the dispositions of the Point Tupper terminal, which was sold in April 2022 and the Eastern U.S. terminals, which were sold in October 2021.

The following are reconciliations of net income / net (loss) income per common unit to adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net income / net (loss) income per common unit $ 51,195 $ (0.07 ) $ 59,633 $ 0.20 Premium on redemption of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units - 0.27 - - Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 51,195 $ 0.20 $ 59,633 $ 0.20

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Net income / net income per common unit $ 203,272 $ 0.34 $ 131,144 $ 0.18 Premium on redemption of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units - 0.57 - - Gain on sale of assets (41,075 ) (0.37 ) (1,564 ) (0.01 ) Impairment loss - - 46,122 0.42 Income tax benefit related to impairment loss - - (1,144 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 162,197 $ 0.54 $ 174,558 $ 0.58

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EBITDA $ 179,749 $ 178,432 $ 576,922 $ 480,790 Gain on sale of assets - - (41,075 ) (1,564 ) Impairment loss - - - 46,122 Adjusted EBITDA $ 179,749 $ 178,432 $ 535,847 $ 525,348

The following is a reconciliation of DCF to adjusted DCF and adjusted distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 DCF $ 21,322 $ 93,485 $ 199,724 $ 267,545 Premium on redemption of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units 71,438 - 107,770 - Gain on sale of assets - - (41,075 ) - Adjusted DCF $ 92,760 $ 93,485 $ 266,419 $ 267,545 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 50,358 $ 44,125 $ 139,117 $ 132,418 Adjusted distribution coverage ratio (a) 1.84x 2.12x 1.92x 2.02x

(a) Adjusted distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

The following are reconciliations for our reported segments of operating income to segment EBITDA.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Pipeline Storage Fuels Marketing Operating income $ 125,953 $ 17,348 $ 8,160 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,231 18,984 - Segment EBITDA $ 170,184 $ 36,332 $ 8,160 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Pipeline Storage Fuels Marketing Operating income $ 110,365 $ 22,609 $ 8,519 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,806 18,334 - Segment EBITDA $ 155,171 $ 40,943 $ 8,519

The following is a reconciliation of projected net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Projected for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net income $ 261,000 - 273,000 Interest expense, net 242,000 - 245,000 Income tax expense 4,000 - 6,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 254,000 - 257,000 EBITDA 761,000 - 781,000 Gain on sale of assets (41,000) Adjusted EBITDA $ 720,000 - 740,000

