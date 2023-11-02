NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) ("APi" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Russ Becker, APi's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "I am pleased with the continued financial performance of the business as we remain extremely focused on delivering our financial targets detailed at our investor day last November. This quarter's and our year-to-date performance continues to demonstrate our leaders' ability to build on historically strong execution by delivering consistent double-digit core inspection organic growth, as well as consistently driving margin expansion across the business. We continue to deliver margin expansion by increasing higher margin inspection, service and monitoring revenue, pricing initiatives, operational improvements and a relentless focus on customer and project selection, especially in our Specialty Services and HVAC businesses.

"We believe we can create sustainable shareholder value by focusing on our "13/60/80" long-term value creation targets, with a near term laser focus on delivering adjusted EBITDA margins of 13% or more in 2025. As we look to 2024 and beyond, we have great confidence in the business, our backlog, our balance sheet, and our ability to continue to evolve APi into an even lower capex, asset light business focused on high-margin, statutorily mandated services."

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results: Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Y/Y Y/Y (FFX) (a) Net revenues $ 1,784 $ 1,735 2.8 % 1.6 % Organic net revenue growth (b) 1.3 % GAAP Gross profit $ 511 $ 440 16.1 % Gross margin 28.6 % 25.4 % + 320bps Net income $ 54 $ 28 92.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.15 $ 0.06 150.0 % Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Adjusted gross profit $ 518 $ 457 13.3 % Adjusted gross margin 29.0 % 26.3 % + 270bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 224 $ 186 20.4 % 19.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 12.6 % 10.7 % + 190bps Adjusted net income $ 130 $ 99 31.3 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.37 29.7 %

Notes: Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (a) Amount represents the year-over-year change when comparing both years after eliminating the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates by translating foreign currency denominated results at fixed foreign currency ("FFX") rates for both periods, as further discussed under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (b) Organic change in net revenues provides a consistent basis for a year-over-year comparison in net revenues as it excludes the impacts of material acquisitions, divestitures, and the impact of changes due to foreign currency translation.

Reported net revenue growth of 2.8% driven by strong service growth across both segments, modest benefits from favorable foreign currency exchange rates and M&A. This was partially offset by planned disciplined customer and project selection, and customer project delays in Specialty Services leading to a decline in our projects business.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 320 and 270 basis points, respectively, compared to prior year period due to continued price increases, outsized growth in higher margin service revenue as well as margin expansion in both our projects and services businesses across both segments.

Reported net income was $54 million and diluted EPS was $0.15. Adjusted net income was $130 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $0.48, representing a $0.11 increase from prior year period driven by significant adjusted gross margin expansion in both Safety and Specialty Services, resulting from the factors mentioned above, partially offset by increased interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.4% (19.1% on a fixed currency basis) compared to the prior year period and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 12.6%, primarily due to the factors impacting gross margin, partially offset by investments to support revenue growth and the annualized investment in building our global capabilities and infrastructure.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Results: Safety Services Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Y/Y Y/Y (FFX) (a) Safety Services Net revenues $ 1,217 $ 1,154 5.5 % 3.5 % Organic net revenue growth (b) 3.0 % GAAP Gross profit $ 398 $ 338 17.8 % Gross margin 32.7 % 29.3 % + 340 bps Operating Income $ 98 $ 60 63.3 % Operating margin 8.1 % 5.2 % + 290bps Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Adjusted gross profit $ 405 $ 354 14.4 % Adjusted gross margin 33.3 % 30.7 % + 260 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 169 $ 139 21.6 % 19.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 13.9 % 12.0 % + 190 bps

Notes: Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (a) Amount represents the year-over-year change when comparing both years after eliminating the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates by translating foreign currency denominated results at fixed foreign currency ("FFX") rates for both periods, as further discussed under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (b) Organic change in net revenues provides a consistent basis for a year-over-year comparison in net revenues as it excludes the impacts of material acquisitions, divestitures, and the impact of changes due to foreign currency translation.

Reported net revenue growth of 5.5% driven by double-digit core inspection revenue growth, as well as modest benefits from favorable foreign currency exchange rates and M&A. This was partially offset by planned customer attrition in our International business, and continued discipline in customer and project selection in our HVAC business.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 340 and 260 basis points, respectively, compared to prior year period due to continued price increases, improved business mix of inspection, services and monitoring revenue as well as margin expansion in both our projects and services businesses.

Operating income increased by 63.3% compared to the prior year period. Operating margin was 8.1%, representing a 290 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.6% (19.9% on a fixed currency basis) compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.9%, representing a 190 basis point increase compared to prior year period, primarily due to the factors impacting adjusted gross margin, partially offset by investments made to support revenue growth.

Specialty Services Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Y/Y Y/Y (FFX) (a) Specialty Services Net revenues $ 569 $ 590 (3.6 )% (3.6 )% Organic net revenue growth (b) (3.6 )% GAAP Gross profit $ 112 $ 102 9.8 % Gross margin 19.7 % 17.3 % + 240 bps Operating Income $ 43 $ 45 (4.4 )% Operating margin 7.6 % 7.6 % - Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Adjusted gross profit $ 112 $ 103 8.7 % Adjusted gross margin 19.7 % 17.5 % + 220 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 83 $ 74 12.2 % 12.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 14.6 % 12.5 % + 210 bps

Notes: Refer to non-GAAP reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures. (a) Amount represents the year-over-year change when comparing both years after eliminating the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates by translating foreign currency denominated results at fixed foreign currency ("FFX") rates for both periods, as further discussed under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (b) Organic change in net revenues provides a consistent basis for a year-over-year comparison in net revenues as it excludes the impacts of material acquisitions, divestitures, and the impact of changes due to foreign currency translation.

Reported and organic net revenue declined by (3.6)% due to continued disciplined customer and project selection, customer project delays in the fabrication business resulting in lower project revenues, offset by strong growth in service revenues.

Reported and adjusted gross margin increased 240 and 220 basis points, respectively, compared to prior year period due to strong organic growth in services revenues as well as margin expansion in both our projects and services businesses.

Operating income was $43 million, a decrease of (4.4)% compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.2% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.6%, representing a 210 basis point increase compared to prior year period, primarily due to the factors impacting gross margins.

Guidance

APi Group announces revised full year net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance

Net Revenues of $6,900 to $6,950 million, down from $7,015 to $7,075 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $775 to $785 million, up from $765 to $785 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion at or above 65% remains unchanged

APi Group announces guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023

Net Revenues of $1,730 to $1,780 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $200 to $210 million

APi Co-Chair James E. Lillie concluded: "During our investor day last year, Russ detailed our strategy of focusing on growing our service based recurring revenue while slowing revenue growth in select businesses through improved project selection. Our goal of evolving away from lower margin, higher risk opportunities while focusing investments on service revenue expansion is yielding the desired results. This strategy improves margins while simultaneously reducing capital spending which in turn drives free cash flow generation. The benefit of these initiatives is shown in APi's consistently strong and improving financial results. These results are built on a strong foundation of driving the Company's recurring revenue, services-focused business model while expanding the financial discipline of the organization and its leadership team. The team's relentless efforts on adhering to our strategy is driving margin expansion and we believe there is a long runway of continued margin expansion beyond our established 2025 target. As we look forward, we believe our balance sheet is even stronger following our repricing and maturity extension and we expect to end the year below our target net leverage ratio of 2.5x."

About APi:

APi is a global, market-leading business services provider of life safety, security and specialty services with a substantial recurring revenue base and over 500 locations worldwide. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at www.apigroupcorp.com.

APi Group Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (GAAP) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 1,784 $ 1,735 $ 5,169 $ 4,855 Cost of revenues 1,273 1,295 3,737 3,604 Gross profit 511 440 1,432 1,251 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 407 379 1,148 1,138 Operating income 104 61 284 113 Interest expense, net 37 33 112 88 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net - (5 ) 3 (5 ) Non-service pension benefit (3 ) (10 ) (9 ) (32 ) Investment income and other, net (4 ) (3 ) (9 ) (5 ) Other expense, net 30 15 97 46 Income before income taxes 74 46 187 67 Income tax provision 20 18 59 16 Net income $ 54 $ 28 $ 128 $ 51 Net income attributable to common shareholders: Stock dividend on Series B Preferred Stock (11 ) (11 ) (33 ) (33 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 43 $ 17 $ 95 $ 18 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.32 $ 0.06 Diluted 0.15 0.06 0.32 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 235 234 235 233 Diluted 270 266 269 266

APi Group Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 461 $ 605 Accounts receivable, net 1,280 1,313 Inventories 155 163 Contract assets 530 459 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 226 112 Total current assets 2,652 2,652 Property and equipment, net 377 407 Operating lease right of use assets 227 222 Goodwill 2,404 2,382 Intangible assets, net 1,624 1,784 Deferred tax assets 107 108 Pension and post-retirement assets 407 392 Other assets 151 144 Total assets $ 7,949 $ 8,091 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term and current portion of long-term debt $ 256 $ 206 Accounts payable 431 490 Accrued liabilities 666 689 Contract liabilities 474 463 Operating and finance leases 72 73 Total current liabilities 1,899 1,921 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,342 2,583 Pension and post-retirement obligations 37 40 Operating and finance leases 170 166 Deferred tax liabilities 340 340 Other noncurrent liabilities 132 117 Total liabilities 4,920 5,167 Total redeemable convertible preferred stock 797 797 Total shareholders' equity 2,232 2,127 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and shareholders' equity $ 7,949 $ 8,091

APi Group Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 128 $ 51 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 226 225 Restructuring charges, net of cash paid 17 12 Deferred taxes 5 (9 ) Share-based compensation expense 19 14 Profit-sharing expense 14 10 Non-cash lease expense 55 49 Net periodic pension benefit (9 ) (32 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 3 (5 ) Other, net 3 13 Pension contributions (3 ) (27 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (241 ) (219 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 217 $ 82 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ (57 ) $ (2,881 ) Purchases of property and equipment (64 ) (60 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment, and businesses 13 10 Net cash used in investing activities $ (108 ) $ (2,931 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term borrowings $ - $ 1,104 Payments on long-term borrowings (206 ) (33 ) Repurchases of long-term borrowings - (30 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (25 ) Repurchases of common stock (41 ) (33 ) Proceeds from equity issuances - 797 Payments of acquisition-related consideration (4 ) (6 ) Restricted shares tendered for taxes (2 ) (1 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (253 ) $ 1,773 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1 ) (17 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (145 ) $ (1,093 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 607 1,491 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 462 $ 398

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Organic Change in Net Revenues (non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Organic change in net revenues Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net revenues Foreign Net revenues Organic change currency change Acquisitions and change in (as reported) translation (a) (fixed currency) (b) divestitures, net (c) net revenues (d) Safety Services 5.5 % 2.0 % 3.5 % 0.5 % 3.0 % Specialty Services (3.6) % - % (3.6) % - % (3.6) % Consolidated 2.8 % 1.2 % 1.6 % 0.3 % 1.3 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net revenues Foreign Net revenues Organic change currency change Acquisitions and change in (as reported) translation (a) (fixed currency) (b) divestitures, net (c) net revenues (d) Safety Services 7.7 % (0.4) % 8.1 % 0.2 % 7.9 % Specialty Services 2.2 % - % 2.2 % - % 2.2 % Consolidated 6.5 % (0.3) % 6.8 % 0.2 % 6.6 %

Notes: (a) Represents the effect of foreign currency on reported net revenues, calculated as the difference between reported net revenues and net revenues at fixed currencies for both periods. Fixed currency amounts are based on translation into U.S. Dollars at fixed foreign currency exchange rates established by management at the beginning of 2023. (b) Amount represents the year-over-year change when comparing both years after eliminating the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates by translating foreign currency denominated results at fixed foreign currency ("FFX") rates for both periods. (c) Adjustment to exclude net revenues from material acquisitions from their respective dates of acquisition until the first year anniversary from date of acquisition and net revenues from divestitures for all periods for businesses divested as of September 30, 2023. (d) Organic change in net revenues provides a consistent basis for a year-over-year comparison in net revenues as it excludes the impacts of material acquisitions, divestitures, and the impact of changes due to foreign currency translation.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Gross profit and adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) SG&A and adjusted SG&A (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Adjusted gross profit Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit (as reported) $ 511 $ 440 $ 1,432 $ 1,251 Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to adjusted gross profit: Backlog amortization (a) 7 15 20 22 Inventory step-up (b) - - - 9 Restructuring program related costs (c) - 2 - 4 Adjusted gross profit $ 518 $ 457 $ 1,452 $ 1,286 Net revenues $ 1,784 $ 1,735 $ 5,169 $ 4,855 Adjusted gross margin 29.0 % 26.3 % 28.1 % 26.5 %

Adjusted SG&A Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") (as reported) $ 407 $ 379 $ 1,148 $ 1,138 Adjustments to reconcile SG&A to adjusted SG&A: Amortization of intangible assets (d) (49 ) (36 ) (147 ) (143 ) Contingent consideration and compensation (e) (4 ) (3 ) (8 ) (8 ) Business process transformation expenses (f) (6 ) (6 ) (17 ) (23 ) Acquisition related expenses (g) (1 ) (33 ) (7 ) (89 ) Restructuring program related costs (c) (17 ) (5 ) (24 ) (14 ) Other (h) (11 ) - 1 - Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 319 $ 296 $ 946 $ 861 Net revenues $ 1,784 $ 1,735 $ 5,169 $ 4,855 Adjusted SG&A as a % of net revenues 17.9 % 17.1 % 18.3 % 17.7 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to backlog intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (d) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (g) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (h) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (as reported) $ 54 $ 28 $ 128 $ 51 Adjustments to reconcile net income to EBITDA: Interest expense, net 37 33 112 88 Income tax provision 20 18 59 16 Depreciation and amortization 77 73 226 225 EBITDA $ 188 $ 152 $ 525 $ 380 Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Contingent consideration and compensation (a) 4 3 8 8 Non-service pension benefit (b) (3 ) (10 ) (9 ) (32 ) Inventory step-up (c) - - - 9 Business process transformation expenses (d) 6 6 17 23 Acquisition related expenses (e) 1 33 7 89 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (f) - (5 ) 3 (5 ) Restructuring program related costs (g) 17 7 24 18 Other (h) 11 - (1 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 224 $ 186 $ 574 $ 490 Net revenues $ 1,784 $ 1,735 $ 5,169 $ 4,855 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 12.6 % 10.7 % 11.1 % 10.1 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-service pension benefit, which consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains/losses of the pension programs assumed as part of the Chubb acquisition. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt resulting from early repayments and repurchases of long-term debt. (g) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (h) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Income (loss) before income tax, net income (loss) and EPS and Adjusted income before income tax, net income (loss) and EPS (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income tax provision (as reported) $ 74 $ 46 $ 187 $ 67 Adjustments to reconcile income before income tax provision to adjusted income before income tax provision: Amortization of intangible assets (a) 56 51 167 165 Contingent consideration and compensation (b) 4 3 8 8 Non-service pension benefit (c) (3 ) (10 ) (9 ) (32 ) Inventory step-up (d) - - - 9 Business process transformation expenses (e) 6 6 17 23 Acquisition related expenses (f) 1 33 7 89 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (g) - (5 ) 3 (5 ) Restructuring program related costs (h) 17 7 24 18 Other (i) 11 - (1 ) - Adjusted income before income tax provision $ 166 $ 131 $ 403 $ 342 Income tax provision (as reported) $ 20 $ 18 $ 59 $ 16 Adjustments to reconcile income tax provision to adjusted income tax provision: Income tax provision adjustment (j) 16 14 34 66 Adjusted income tax provision $ 36 $ 32 $ 93 $ 82 Adjusted income before income tax provision $ 166 $ 131 $ 403 $ 342 Adjusted income tax provision 36 32 93 82 Adjusted net income $ 130 $ 99 $ 310 $ 260 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (as reported) 270 266 269 266 Adjustments to reconcile diluted weighted average shares outstanding to adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding: Dilutive impact of Series A Preferred Stock (k) 2 4 3 4 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 272 270 272 270 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 1.14 $ 0.96

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of pre-tax amortization expense related to intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-service pension benefit, which consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains/losses of the pension programs assumed as part of the Chubb acquisition. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (g) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt resulting from early repayments and repurchases of long-term debt. (h) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (i) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale. (j) Adjustment to reflect an adjusted effective cash tax rate of 23% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 24% for the three and nine months ended 2022. The adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is the amount required to adjust the nine month period to 23%. (k) Adjustment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects addition of the dilutive impact of 4 million shares associated with the deemed conversion of Series A Preferred Stock. The adjustment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 is partially offset by the elimination of 2 million and 1 million shares, respectively, reflecting the dilutive effect of the Preferred Share dividend as the dividend is contingent upon the share price the last ten days of the calendar year and was not earned as of September 30, 2023.

APi Group Corporation Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 (a) 2022 (a) 2023 (a) 2022 (a) Safety Services Net revenues $ 1,217 $ 1,154 $ 3,633 $ 3,374 Adjusted gross profit 405 354 1,177 1,043 Adjusted EBITDA 169 139 475 401 Adjusted gross margin 33.3 % 30.7 % 32.4 % 30.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 13.9 % 12.0 % 13.1 % 11.9 % Specialty Services Net revenues $ 569 $ 590 $ 1,554 $ 1,520 Adjusted gross profit 112 103 275 243 Adjusted EBITDA 83 74 180 157 Adjusted gross margin 19.7 % 17.5 % 17.7 % 16.0 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 14.6 % 12.5 % 11.6 % 10.3 % Total net revenues before corporate and eliminations (b) $ 1,786 $ 1,744 $ 5,187 $ 4,894 Total adjusted EBITDA before corporate and eliminations (b) 252 213 655 558 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues before corporate and eliminations (b) 14.1 % 12.2 % 12.6 % 11.4 % Corporate and Eliminations Net revenues $ (2 ) $ (9 ) $ (18 ) $ (39 ) Adjusted EBITDA (28 ) (27 ) (81 ) (68 ) Total Consolidated Net revenues $ 1,784 $ 1,735 $ 5,169 $ 4,855 Adjusted gross profit 518 457 1,452 1,286 Adjusted EBITDA 224 186 574 490 Adjusted gross margin 29.0 % 26.3 % 28.1 % 26.5 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 12.6 % 10.7 % 11.1 % 10.1 %

Notes: (a) Information derived from non-GAAP reconciliations included elsewhere in this press release. (b) Calculated from results of the Company's operating segments shown above, excluding Corporate and Eliminations.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted Safety Services Net revenues $ 1,217 $ - $ 1,217 $ 1,154 $ - $ 1,154 Cost of revenues 819 (7 ) (a) 812 816 (14 ) (a) 800 - (2 ) (b) Gross profit $ 398 $ 7 $ 405 $ 338 $ 16 $ 354 Gross margin 32.7 % 33.3 % 29.3 % 30.7 % Specialty Services Net revenues $ 569 $ - $ 569 $ 590 $ - $ 590 Cost of revenues 457 - 457 488 (1 ) (a) 487 Gross profit $ 112 $ - $ 112 $ 102 $ 1 $ 103 Gross margin 19.7 % 19.7 % 17.3 % 17.5 % Corporate and Eliminations Net revenues $ (2 ) $ - $ (2 ) $ (9 ) $ - $ (9 ) Cost of revenues (3 ) - (3 ) (9 ) - (9 ) Gross profit $ 1 $ - $ 1 $ - $ - $ - Gross margin (50.0 %) (50.0 %) - % - % Total Consolidated Net revenues $ 1,784 $ - $ 1,784 $ 1,735 $ - $ 1,735 Cost of revenues 1,273 (7 ) (a) 1,266 1,295 (15 ) (a) 1,278 - (2 ) (b) Gross profit $ 511 $ 7 $ 518 $ 440 $ 17 $ 457 Gross margin 28.6 % 29.0 % 25.4 % 26.3 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to backlog intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted Safety Services Net revenues $ 3,633 $ - $ 3,633 $ 3,374 $ - $ 3,374 Cost of revenues 2,476 (20 ) (a) 2,456 2,363 (19 ) (a) 2,331 - (9 ) (b) - (4 ) (c) Gross profit $ 1,157 $ 20 $ 1,177 $ 1,011 $ 32 $ 1,043 Gross margin 31.8 % 32.4 % 30.0 % 30.9 % Specialty Services Net revenues $ 1,554 $ - $ 1,554 $ 1,520 $ - $ 1,520 Cost of revenues 1,279 - 1,279 1,280 (3 ) (a) 1,277 Gross profit $ 275 $ - $ 275 $ 240 $ 3 $ 243 Gross margin 17.7 % 17.7 % 15.8 % 16.0 % Corporate and Eliminations Net revenues $ (18 ) $ - $ (18 ) $ (39 ) $ - $ (39 ) Cost of revenues (18 ) - (18 ) (39 ) - (39 ) Gross profit $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Gross margin - % - % - % - % Total Consolidated Net revenues $ 5,169 $ - $ 5,169 $ 4,855 $ - $ 4,855 Cost of revenues 3,737 (20 ) (a) 3,717 3,604 (22 ) (a) 3,569 - (9 ) (b) - (4 ) (c) Gross profit $ 1,432 $ 20 $ 1,452 $ 1,251 $ 35 $ 1,286 Gross margin 27.7 % 28.1 % 25.8 % 26.5 %

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the addback of amortization expense related to backlog intangible assets. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Segment Financial Information (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Safety Services Safety Services EBITDA $ 153 $ 116 $ 449 $ 360 Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Contingent consideration and compensation (a) 4 2 7 4 Non-service pension benefit (b) (3 ) (10 ) (9 ) (32 ) Inventory step-up (c) - - - 9 Acquisition related expenses (d) - 23 5 33 Business process transformation expenses (e) - 1 1 9 Restructuring program related costs (f) 17 7 24 18 Other (h) (2 ) - (2 ) - Safety Services adjusted EBITDA $ 169 $ 139 $ 475 $ 401 Specialty Services Specialty Services EBITDA $ 70 $ 73 $ 166 $ 153 Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Contingent consideration and compensation (a) - 1 1 4 Other (h) 13 - 13 - Specialty Services adjusted EBITDA $ 83 $ 74 $ 180 $ 157 Corporate and Eliminations Corporate and Eliminations EBITDA $ (35 ) $ (37 ) $ (90 ) $ (133 ) Adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA: Business process transformation expenses (e) 6 5 16 14 Acquisition related expenses (d) 1 10 2 56 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net (g) - (5 ) 3 (5 ) Other (h) - - (12 ) - Corporate and Eliminations adjusted EBITDA $ (28 ) $ (27 ) $ (81 ) $ (68 )

Notes: (a) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of the expense attributable to deferred consideration to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of non-service pension benefit, which consists of interest cost, expected return on plan assets and amortization of actuarial gains/losses of the pension programs assumed as part of the Chubb acquisition. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of costs related to the fair value step-up of acquired inventory. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (f) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with restructuring programs and related costs. (g) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt resulting from early repayments and repurchases of long-term debt. (h) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of changes in fair value estimates to acquired liabilities and impairment recorded on assets held-for-sale.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Change in adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (Unaudited) Change in adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Change in Adjusted EBITDA (public rates) (a) Foreign currency translation (b) Change in Adjusted EBITDA (fixed currency) (c) Safety Services 21.6 % 1.7 % 19.9 % Specialty Services 12.2 % - % 12.2 % Consolidated 20.4 % 1.3 % 19.1 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Change in Adjusted EBITDA (public rates) (a) Foreign currency translation (b) Change in Adjusted EBITDA (fixed currency) (c) Safety Services 18.5 % (0.8) % 19.3 % Specialty Services 14.6 % - % 14.6 % Consolidated 17.1 % (0.8) % 17.9 %

Notes: (a) Adjusted EBITDA derived from non-GAAP reconciliations included elsewhere in this press release. (b) Adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency on adjusted EBITDA amounts, calculated as the difference between adjusted EBITDA at public currency rates and adjusted EBITDA at fixed currency rates for both periods. Fixed currency amounts are based on translation into U.S. Dollars at fixed foreign currency exchange rates established by management at the beginning of 2023. (c) Amount represents the year-over-year change when comparing both years after eliminating the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates by translating foreign currency denominated results at fixed foreign currency ("FFX") rates for both periods.

APi Group Corporation Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow and conversion (non-GAAP) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (a) $ 144 $ 146 $ 217 $ 82 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (a) (18 ) (26 ) (64 ) (60 ) Free cash flow $ 126 $ 120 $ 153 $ 22 Add: Cash payments related to following items: Contingent compensation (b) $ - $ 1 $ 18 $ 3 Pension contributions (c) - - - 27 Business process transformation expenses (d) 9 13 22 26 Acquisition related expenses (e) - 29 5 98 Restructuring payments (f) 7 3 18 6 Payroll tax deferral (g) - - 9 - Other (h) 4 - 12 - Adjusted free cash flow $ 146 $ 166 $ 237 $ 182 Adjusted EBITDA (i) $ 224 $ 186 $ 574 $ 490 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 65.2 % 89.2 % 41.3 % 37.1 %

Notes: (a) Operating cash flows and purchases of property and equipment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 are as reported. Amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are calculated as the nine months ended less the amounts reported for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of deferred payments to prior owners of acquired businesses not expected to continue or recur. (c) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of initial pension contribution payment related to the Chubb acquisition not expected to continue or recur. (d) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of expenses associated with the integration and reorganization of newly acquired businesses and non-operational costs related to business process transformation, including system and process development costs and implementation of processes and compliance programs related to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. (e) Adjustment to reflect the elimination of transaction costs related to potential and completed acquisitions and expenses associated with the transition of newly acquired businesses from prior ownership into APi Group. (f) Adjustment to reflect payments made for restructuring programs. (g) Adjustment reflects the elimination of operating cash for the impact of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. During the first quarter of 2020, the CARES Act was passed, allowing the Company to defer the payment of the employer's share of Social Security taxes until December 2021 and December 2022. The final payments were made on the amount deferred in 2020 during the first half of 2023. (h) Adjustment includes various miscellaneous non-recurring items, such as eliminations of payments made on acquired liabilities. (i) Adjusted EBITDA derived from non-GAAP reconciliations included elsewhere in this press release.

