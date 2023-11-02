CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

"In the third quarter we continued to see strong execution of our financial plan and our strategy to lead the energy transformation, achieving top-quartile service reliability and key milestones in our six active rate reviews," said Exelon President and CEO Calvin Butler. "As power generation decarbonizes and demand increases from development of major data center hubs, we are embarking on interstate transmission projects selected to meet reliability requirements, including PJM's most recent recommendation to include our proposal to build needed transmission in Maryland and Pennsylvania. We also will be key partners in facilitating two of the recently announced national hydrogen hubs located in Exelon's service areas, and three of our operating companies were also selected for federal grants through the landmark Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve reliability and connectivity in the communities we serve and expand benefits for our customers. We continue to be excited by the progress toward the aggressive goals we've set to build a sustainable energy future for our customers and communities."

"Despite an active summer storm season, Exelon's third quarter performance remained in line with expectations, as we recorded Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $0.67 per share," said Exelon Executive Vice President and CFO Jeanne Jones. "We're also continuing to execute on the $7.2 billion capital investment planned for 2023, designed to address the needs of tomorrow's grid. We are narrowing our 2023 EPS guidance range to $2.32 to $2.40 per share. We look forward to ending the year strong and further establishing our position as the nation's leading transmission and delivery company."

Third Quarter 2023

Exelon's GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $0.70 per share from $0.68 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations per share in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to $0.67 per share from $0.75 per share in the third quarter of 2022. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 3.

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the third quarter of 2023 primarily reflect:

Lower utility earnings primarily due to increased operating expense as a result of higher storm costs at PECO, BGE and PHI, unfavorable weather at PECO, increased depreciation expense at BGE and PHI, and increased interest expense at BGE. This was partially offset by higher electric distribution formula rate earnings at ComEd from higher allowed ROE due to an increase in U.S. treasury rates and the impacts of higher rate base, rate increases at PECO, BGE, and PHI, and carrying costs related to the carbon mitigation credit (CMC) regulatory asset at ComEd.

Higher costs at the Exelon holding company primarily due to higher interest expense.

Operating Company Results1

ComEd

ComEd's third quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $333 million from $291 million in the third quarter of 2022. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $338 million from $293 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in electric distribution formula rate earnings (reflecting higher allowed ROE due to an increase in U.S. Treasury rates and the impacts of higher rate base) and carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory asset. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PECO

PECO's third quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $146 million from $135 million in the third quarter of 2022. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to $149 million from $174 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to unfavorable weather and an increase in storm costs, partially offset by gas distribution rate increases.

___________

1 Exelon's four business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; and PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware.

BGE

BGE's third quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income increased to $45 million from $33 million in the third quarter of 2022. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to $47 million from $70 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in depreciation expense, interest expense, and storm costs, partially offset by favorable impacts of the multi-year plans. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

PHI

PHI's third quarter of 2023 GAAP Net Income decreased to $232 million from $289 million in the third quarter of 2022. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 decreased to $234 million from $286 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in depreciation expense and storm costs. This is partially offset by distribution and transmission rate increases. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland, Pepco District of Columbia, and ACE are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns.

Recent Developments and Third Quarter Highlights

On November 1, 2023, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share on Exelon's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on Friday, December 8, 2023, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Financing Activities: On September 13, 2023, Pepco issued $100 million of First Mortgage Bonds, 5.35% Series, due September 13, 2033. Pepco used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.



GAAP/Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2023 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.70 $ 700 $ 333 $ 146 $ 45 $ 232 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 12 - - - - Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $1) - (1 ) - - - (1 ) Separation Costs (net of taxes of $5, $2, $1, $1, and $1, respectively) 0.01 14 5 3 2 4 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (0.05 ) (54 ) - - - - 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.67 $ 671 $ 338 $ 149 $ 47 $ 234

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the third quarter of 2022 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations:

(in millions, except per share amounts) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI 2022 GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations $ 0.68 $ 676 $ 291 $ 135 $ 33 $ 289 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $2) - (4 ) - - - (4 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $10) 0.04 37 - - 37 - Separation Costs (net of taxes of $1, $1, $0, $0, and $0, respectively) - (3 ) 2 1 1 1 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) 0.04 38 - 38 - - 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.75 $ 745 $ 293 $ 174 $ 70 $ 286

__________

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%.

Webcast Information

Exelon will discuss third quarter 2023 earnings in a conference call scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at https://investors.exeloncorp.com.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities - Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 19,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on X, formerly known as Twitter @Exelon.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Exelon evaluates its operating performance using the measure of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings because management believes it represents earnings directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and other specified items. This measure is intended to enhance an investor's overall understanding of period over period operating results and provide an indication of Exelon's baseline operating performance excluding items that are considered by management to be not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. In addition, this measure is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets, and planning and forecasting of future periods. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is not a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' presentation. Exelon has provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measures provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on Exelon's website: www.exeloncorp.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on Nov. 2, 2023.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Words such as "could," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "will," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "should," and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic, and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 18, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants' Third Quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (to be filed on Nov. 2, 2023) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 12, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Earnings Release Attachments Table of Contents Consolidating Statement of Operations 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 5 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings 6 Statistics ComEd 10 PECO 11 BGE 14 Pepco 17 DPL 18 ACE 20

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Operating revenues $ 2,268 $ 1,037 $ 932 $ 1,773 $ (30 ) $ 5,980 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 896 411 380 710 - 2,397 Operating and maintenance 385 277 214 339 (28 ) 1,187 Depreciation and amortization 357 100 161 257 15 890 Taxes other than income taxes 100 59 80 134 10 383 Total operating expenses 1,738 847 835 1,440 (3 ) 4,857 Operating income (loss) 530 190 97 333 (27 ) 1,123 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (119 ) (52 ) (47 ) (80 ) (139 ) (437 ) Other, net 16 11 6 28 20 81 Total other income and (deductions) (103 ) (41 ) (41 ) (52 ) (119 ) (356 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 427 149 56 281 (146 ) 767 Income taxes 94 3 11 49 (90 ) 67 Net income (loss) 333 146 45 232 (56 ) 700 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 333 $ 146 $ 45 $ 232 $ (56 ) $ 700 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Operating revenues $ 1,378 $ 1,014 $ 870 $ 1,598 $ (15 ) $ 4,845 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 121 403 350 610 - 1,484 Operating and maintenance 355 243 235 277 38 1,148 Depreciation and amortization 333 92 148 238 14 825 Taxes other than income taxes 104 60 77 129 7 377 Total operating expenses 913 798 810 1,254 59 3,834 Operating income (loss) 465 216 60 344 (74 ) 1,011 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (104 ) (45 ) (39 ) (72 ) (105 ) (365 ) Other, net 14 8 5 19 76 122 Total other income and (deductions) (90 ) (37 ) (34 ) (53 ) (29 ) (243 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 375 179 26 291 (103 ) 768 Income taxes 84 44 (7 ) 2 (31 ) 92 Net income (loss) 291 135 33 289 (72 ) 676 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 291 $ 135 $ 33 $ 289 $ (72 ) $ 676 Change in net income (loss) from 2022 to 2023 $ 42 $ 11 $ 12 $ (57 ) $ 16 $ 24

Consolidating Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in millions) ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Operating revenues $ 5,836 $ 2,977 $ 2,986 $ 4,615 $ (54 ) $ 16,360 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 2,068 1,197 1,145 1,805 - 6,215 Operating and maintenance 1,077 786 632 952 88 3,535 Depreciation and amortization 1,045 297 487 741 46 2,616 Taxes other than income taxes 282 156 239 366 20 1,063 Total operating expenses 4,472 2,436 2,503 3,864 154 13,429 Operating income (loss) 1,364 541 483 751 (208 ) 2,931 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (357 ) (149 ) (135 ) (238 ) (398 ) (1,277 ) Other, net 50 26 14 80 161 331 Total other income and (deductions) (307 ) (123 ) (121 ) (158 ) (237 ) (946 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,057 418 362 593 (445 ) 1,985 Income taxes 235 8 76 103 (148 ) 274 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 822 410 286 490 (297 ) 1,711 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes - - - - - - Net income (loss) 822 410 286 490 (297 ) 1,711 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 822 $ 410 $ 286 $ 490 $ (297 ) $ 1,711 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Operating revenues $ 4,536 $ 2,877 $ 2,810 $ 4,223 $ (34 ) $ 14,412 Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 1,041 1,093 1,093 1,609 (1 ) 4,835 Operating and maintenance 1,045 705 658 867 161 3,436 Depreciation and amortization 982 277 470 697 46 2,472 Taxes other than income taxes 289 155 225 362 30 1,061 Total operating expenses 3,357 2,230 2,446 3,535 236 11,804 Loss on sale of assets and businesses (2 ) - - - - (2 ) Operating income (loss) 1,177 647 364 688 (270 ) 2,606 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (308 ) (129 ) (110 ) (216 ) (300 ) (1,063 ) Other, net 40 23 16 56 300 435 Total other income and (deductions) (268 ) (106 ) (94 ) (160 ) - (628 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 909 541 270 528 (270 ) 1,978 Income taxes 203 67 3 10 73 356 Net income (loss) from continuing operations after income taxes 706 474 267 518 (343 ) 1,622 Net income from discontinued operations after income taxes - - - - 117 117 Net income (loss) 706 474 267 518 (226 ) 1,739 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - - 1 1 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 706 $ 474 $ 267 $ 518 $ (227 ) $ 1,738 Change in net income (loss) from continuing operations from 2022 to 2023 $ 116 $ (64 ) $ 19 $ (28 ) $ 46 $ 89

__________

(a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities.

Exelon Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in millions) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 300 $ 407 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 435 566 Accounts receivable Customer accounts receivable 2,575 2,544 Customer allowance for credit losses (341 ) (327 ) Customer accounts receivable, net 2,234 2,217 Other accounts receivable 1,168 1,426 Other allowance for credit losses (88 ) (82 ) Other accounts receivable, net 1,080 1,344 Inventories, net Fossil fuel 105 208 Materials and supplies 657 547 Regulatory assets 2,307 1,641 Other 401 406 Total current assets 7,519 7,336 Property, plant, and equipment, net 72,458 69,076 Deferred debits and other assets Regulatory assets 8,128 8,037 Goodwill 6,630 6,630 Receivable related to Regulatory Agreement Units 2,923 2,897 Investments 246 232 Other 1,355 1,141 Total deferred debits and other assets 19,282 18,937 Total assets $ 99,259 $ 95,349 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 1,720 $ 2,586 Long-term debt due within one year 1,654 1,802 Accounts payable 2,684 3,382 Accrued expenses 1,315 1,226 Payables to affiliates 5 5 Regulatory liabilities 437 437 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 44 8 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 8 10 Other 933 1,155 Total current liabilities 8,800 10,611 Long-term debt 39,431 35,272 Long-term debt to financing trusts 390 390 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes and unamortized investment tax credits 11,792 11,250 Regulatory liabilities 9,236 9,112 Pension obligations 1,085 1,109 Non-pension postretirement benefit obligations 515 507 Asset retirement obligations 269 269 Mark-to-market derivative liabilities 113 83 Unamortized energy contract liabilities 29 35 Other 2,129 1,967 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 25,168 24,332 Total liabilities 73,789 70,605 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 20,956 20,908 Treasury stock, at cost (123 ) (123 ) Retained earnings 5,233 4,597 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (596 ) (638 ) Total shareholders' equity 25,470 24,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 99,259 $ 95,349

Exelon Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 1,711 $ 1,739 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion, including nuclear fuel and energy contract amortization 2,616 2,679 Asset impairments - 46 Gain on sales of assets and businesses - (8 ) Deferred income taxes and amortization of investment tax credits 210 256 Net fair value changes related to derivatives 21 (59 ) Net realized and unrealized losses on NDT funds - 205 Net unrealized losses on equity investments - 16 Other non-cash operating activities (237 ) 265 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 82 (1,049 ) Inventories (8 ) (121 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (454 ) 823 Option premiums paid, net - (39 ) Collateral (paid) received, net (183 ) 1,456 Income taxes 50 3 Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (395 ) (689 ) Pension and non-pension postretirement benefit contributions (97 ) (596 ) Other assets and liabilities (24 ) (786 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 3,292 4,141 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (5,540 ) (5,179 ) Proceeds from NDT fund sales - 488 Investment in NDT funds - (516 ) Collection of DPP - 169 Proceeds from sales of assets and businesses - 16 Other investing activities 25 36 Net cash flows used in investing activities (5,515 ) (4,986 ) Cash flows from financing activities Changes in short-term borrowings (1,116 ) (335 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days 400 1,150 Repayments on short-term borrowings with maturities greater than 90 days (150 ) (925 ) Issuance of long-term debt 5,300 5,801 Retirement of long-term debt (1,209 ) (2,067 ) Issuance of common stock - 563 Dividends paid on common stock (1,074 ) (999 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 30 26 Transfer of cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents to Constellation - (2,594 ) Other financing activities (101 ) (121 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 2,080 499 Decrease in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents (143 ) (346 ) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,090 1,619 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents at end of period $ 947 $ 1,273

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.68 $ 291 $ 135 $ 33 $ 289 $ (72 ) $ 676 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $2) - - - - (4 ) - (4 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $10) (1) 0.04 - - 37 - - 37 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $1, $0, $0, $0, $2, and $1, respectively) (2) - 2 1 1 1 (8 ) (3 ) Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (3) 0.04 - 38 - - - 38 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.75 $ 293 $ 174 $ 70 $ 286 $ (78 ) $ 745 Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: Weather $ (0.03 ) $ - (b) $ (29 ) $ - (b) $ (1 ) (b) $ - $ (30 ) Load 0.01 - (b) 11 - (b) (1 ) (b) - 10 Distribution and Transmission Rates (4) 0.06 36 (c) 6 (c) 8 (c) 11 (c) - 61 Other Energy Delivery (5) 0.10 46 (c) 23 (c) 3 (c) 31 (c) - 103 Operating and Maintenance Expense (6) (0.05 ) (20 ) (24 ) (15 ) (35 ) 44 (50 ) Pension and Non-Pension Postretirement Benefits (0.01 ) 2 - (1 ) (4 ) (12 ) (15 ) Depreciation and Amortization Expense (7) (0.04 ) (17 ) (6 ) (10 ) (12 ) (1 ) (46 ) Interest Expense and Other (8) (0.11 ) (2 ) (6 ) (8 ) (41 ) (50 ) (107 ) Share Differential (9) (0.01 ) - - - - - - Total Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ (0.08 ) $ 45 $ (25 ) $ (23 ) $ (52 ) $ (19 ) $ (74 ) 2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 0.70 $ 333 $ 146 $ 45 $ 232 $ (56 ) $ 700 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 - - - - 12 12 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $1) - - - - (1 ) - (1 ) Separation Costs (net of taxes of $2, $1, $1, $1, and $5, respectively) (2) 0.01 5 3 2 4 - 14 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (3) (0.05 ) - - - - (54 ) (54 ) 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 0.67 $ 338 $ 149 $ 47 $ 234 $ (97 ) $ 671

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Reflects costs related to the impairment of an office building at BGE, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense and Other, net. (3) In 2022, reflects an adjustment to exclude one-time non-cash impacts associated with the remeasurement of deferred income taxes as a result of the reduction in Pennsylvania corporate income tax rate. In 2023, reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes due to changes in forecasted apportionment. (4) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven by an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. For BGE, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. For PHI, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases. (5) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and also reflects carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory assets. For PECO, reflects increased transmission and energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. For PHI, reflects higher revenues due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, which is offset in Interest expense and Other. (6) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For PECO, primarily reflects increased storm costs and increased program costs related to regulatory required programs. For BGE, primarily reflects increased storm costs. For PHI, reflects increased credit loss expense and increased storm costs. For Corporate, primarily reflects a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income, for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the Transition Services Agreement (TSA). (7) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities. (8) For PHI, primarily reflects higher income tax expense due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, with an offsetting increase in Other energy delivery. For Corporate, primarily reflects a decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA, with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense. (9) Reflects the impact on earnings per share due to the increase in Exelon's average diluted common shares outstanding as a result of the August 2022 common stock issuance.

Exelon Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings and Analysis of Earnings Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Exelon Earnings per Diluted Share ComEd PECO BGE PHI Other (a) Exelon 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 1.65 $ 706 $ 474 $ 267 $ 518 $ (343 ) $ 1,622 ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $0) (1) - - - - - 1 1 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $2) - - - - (4 ) - (4 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $10) (2) 0.04 - - 37 - - 37 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $4, $2, $2, $3, $0 and $10, respectively) (3) 0.03 9 4 4 7 1 25 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (4) 0.13 - 38 - 3 89 130 2022 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 1.84 $ 715 $ 517 $ 308 $ 523 $ (252 ) $ 1,811 Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings: Weather $ (0.10 ) $ - (b) $ (92 ) $ - (b) $ (12 ) (b) $ - $ (104 ) Load - - (b) 4 - (b) (4 ) (b) - - Distribution and Transmission Rates (5) 0.24 101 (c) 41 (c) 33 (c) 60 (c) - 235 Other Energy Delivery (6) 0.22 105 (c) 44 (c) (3 ) (c) 76 (c) - 222 Operating and Maintenance Expense (7) (0.08 ) (33 ) (64 ) (13 ) (22 ) 54 (78 ) Pension and Non-Pension Postretirement Benefits (0.02 ) 8 2 (3 ) (12 ) (14 ) (19 ) Depreciation and Amortization Expense (8) (0.10 ) (45 ) (15 ) (10 ) (25 ) (4 ) (99 ) Interest Expense and Other (9) (0.20 ) (12 ) (24 ) (23 ) (62 ) (73 ) (194 ) Share Differential (10) (0.02 ) - - - - - - Total Year Over Year Effects on Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ (0.06 ) $ 124 $ (104 ) $ (19 ) $ (1 ) $ (37 ) $ (37 ) 2023 GAAP Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 1.72 $ 822 $ 410 $ 286 $ 490 $ (297 ) $ 1,711 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 - - - - 14 14 Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $8) 0.03 - - - 29 - 29 Asset Retirement Obligation (net of taxes of $1) - - - - (1 ) - (1 ) SEC Matter Loss Contingency (net of taxes of $0) 0.05 - - - - 46 46 Separation Costs (net of taxes of $3, $1, $1, $2, $0, and $7, respectively) (3) 0.02 7 3 3 5 1 19 Change in FERC Audit Liability (net of taxes of $4) 0.01 11 - - - - 11 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) (4) (0.05 ) - - - - (54 ) (54 ) 2023 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings (Loss) $ 1.78 $ 839 $ 413 $ 289 $ 522 $ (289 ) $ 1,774

Note: Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2023 and 2022 ranged from 24.0% to 29.0%. (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon's corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) For ComEd, BGE, Pepco, DPL Maryland, and ACE, customer rates are adjusted to eliminate the impacts of weather and customer usage on distribution volumes. (c) For regulatory recovery mechanisms, including ComEd's distribution formula rate and energy efficiency formula, ComEd, PECO, BGE, and PHI utilities transmission formula rates, and riders across all utilities, revenues increase and decrease i) as fully recoverable costs fluctuate (with no impact on net earnings), and ii) pursuant to changes in rate base, capital structure and ROE (which impact net earnings). (1) Reflects costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (2) Reflects costs related to the impairment of an office building at BGE, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense. (3) Represents costs related to the separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation, and employee-related severance costs, which are recorded in Operating and maintenance expense and Other, net. (4) In 2022, for PECO, reflects an adjustment to exclude one-time non-cash impacts associated with the remeasurement of deferred income taxes as a result of the reduction in Pennsylvania corporate income tax rate. For Corporate, in connection with the separation, Exelon recorded an income tax expense primarily due to the long-term marginal state income tax rate change, the recognition of valuation allowances against the net deferred tax assets positions for certain standalone state filing jurisdictions, and nondeductible transaction costs partially offset by a one-time impact associated with a state tax benefit. In 2023, reflects the adjustment to state deferred income taxes dues to changes in forecasted apportionment. (5) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution revenues due to higher allowed electric distribution ROE driven by an increase in treasury rates and higher rate base. For PECO, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution rate increases. For BGE, reflects increased revenue due to distribution rate increases. For PHI, reflects increased revenue primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases. (6) For ComEd, reflects increased electric distribution, transmission, and energy efficiency revenues due to higher fully recoverable costs and also reflects carrying costs related to the CMC regulatory assets. For PECO, reflects increased transmission and energy efficiency revenues due to regulatory required programs. For PHI, reflects higher revenues due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, which is offset in Interest expense and Other and the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable. (7) Represents Operating and maintenance expense, excluding pension and non-pension postretirement benefits. For ComEd, reflects increased contracting costs. For PECO, primarily reflects increased storm costs and increased program costs related to regulatory required programs. For BGE, primarily reflects increased storm costs. For PHI, reflects increased contracting costs due to timing. For Corporate, includes the following three items: 1) a decrease in Operating and maintenance expense with an offsetting decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA 2) lower BSC costs that were historically allocated to Generation but are presented as part of continuing operations in Exelon's results as these costs do not qualify as expenses of the discontinued operations per the accounting rules (YTD Q1 2023 includes no costs compared to one month of costs for the period prior to the separation for YTD Q1 2022), and 3) an increase in costs for the DPA related matters. (8) Reflects ongoing capital expenditures across all utilities and higher depreciation rates effective January 2023 for ComEd. For PHI, includes the regulatory asset amortization of the ACE Purchase Power Agreement termination obligation recorded in the first quarter of 2022, which is fully recoverable in Other Energy Delivery. (9) For PHI, primarily reflects higher income tax expense due to certain EDIT benefits being fully amortized and passed through to customers, with an offsetting increase in Other energy delivery. For Corporate, primarily reflects an increase in interest expense and a decrease in other income for costs billed to Constellation for services provided by Exelon through the TSA, with an offsetting decrease in Operating and maintenance expense. These items are partially offset by an increase in other income for the proposed settlement of the DPA related derivative claims. (10) Reflects the impact on earnings per share due to the increase in Exelon's average diluted common shares outstanding as a result of the August 2022 common stock issuance.

ComEd Statistics Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 8,199 8,467 (3.2 )% (5.3 )% $ 1,047 $ 935 12.0 % Small commercial & industrial 7,822 8,003 (2.3 )% (2.3 )% 540 217 148.8 % Large commercial & industrial 7,039 6,973 0.9 % 0.2 % 263 (117 ) (324.8 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 209 216 (3.2 )% (3.5 )% 11 3 266.7 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 265 246 7.7 % Total electric revenues(c) 23,269 23,659 (1.6 )% (2.6 )% 2,126 1,284 65.6 % Other Revenues(d) 142 94 51.1 % Total Electric Revenues $ 2,268 $ 1,378 64.6 % Purchased Power $ 896 $ 121 640.5 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 15 75 79 (80.0 )% (81.0 )% Cooling Degree-Days 791 778 722 1.7 % 9.6 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather -

Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 20,217 21,835 (7.4 )% (3.3 )% $ 2,744 $ 2,610 5.1 % Small commercial & industrial 21,854 22,705 (3.7 )% (2.3 )% 1,363 953 43.0 % Large commercial & industrial 20,101 20,361 (1.3 )% (0.7 )% 553 48 1,052.1 % Public authorities & electric railroads 622 659 (5.6 )% (4.8 )% 33 22 50.0 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 716 718 (0.3 )% Total electric revenues(c) 62,794 65,560 (4.2 )% (2.2 )% 5,409 4,351 24.3 % Other Revenues(d) 427 185 130.8 % Total Electric Revenues $ 5,836 $ 4,536 28.7 % Purchased Power $ 2,068 $ 1,041 98.7 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 3,267 3,953 3,829 (17.4 )% (14.7 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,089 1,155 988 (5.7 )% 10.2 %

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Residential 3,733,678 3,711,894 Small commercial & industrial 391,222 390,303 Large commercial & industrial 1,887 1,892 Public authorities & electric railroads 4,802 4,854 Total 4,131,589 4,108,943

__________

(a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from ComEd and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier, as all customers are assessed delivery charges. For customers purchasing electricity from ComEd, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $9 million and $6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $14 million and $14 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges.

PECO Statistics Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather-

Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 4,134 4,386 (5.7 )% 4.9 % $ 654 $ 620 5.5 % Small commercial & industrial 2,070 2,139 (3.2 )% 0.8 % 148 149 (0.7 )% Large commercial & industrial 3,830 3,943 (2.9 )% (0.4 )% 67 93 (28.0 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 152 172 (11.6 )% (10.8 )% 7 8 (12.5 )% Other(b) - - n/a n/a 80 71 12.7 % Total electric revenues(c) 10,186 10,640 (4.3 )% 1.7 % 956 941 1.6 % Other Revenues(d) 14 - n/a Total Electric Revenues 970 941 3.1 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 2,134 2,197 (2.9 )% (5.4 )% 43 46 (6.5 )% Small commercial & industrial 1,939 2,054 (5.6 )% (8.1 )% 16 20 (20.0 )% Large commercial & industrial 4 6 (33.3 )% (7.1 )% - - n/a Transportation 5,278 5,162 2.2 % 8.3 % 7 5 40.0 % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 1 2 (50.0 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 9,355 9,419 (0.7 )% 1.1 % 67 73 (8.2 )% Other Revenues(d) - - n/a Total Natural Gas Revenues 67 73 (8.2 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 1,037 $ 1,014 2.3 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 411 $ 403 2.0 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 18 19 22 (5.3 )% (18.2 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,064 1,290 1,022 (17.5 )% 4.1 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather-

Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 10,186 11,204 (9.1 )% 0.7 % $ 1,617 $ 1,538 5.1 % Small commercial & industrial 5,616 5,889 (4.6 )% - % 415 386 7.5 % Large commercial & industrial 10,398 10,691 (2.7 )% (0.3 )% 196 229 (14.4 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 464 489 (5.1 )% (5.0 )% 23 23 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 219 202 8.4 % Total electric revenues(c) 26,664 28,273 (5.7 )% 0.1 % 2,470 2,378 3.9 % Other Revenues(d) 14 12 16.7 % Total Electric Revenues 2,484 2,390 3.9 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 23,697 28,240 (16.1 )% (3.9 )% 335 335 - % Small commercial & industrial 14,381 16,238 (11.4 )% (1.8 )% 123 125 (1.6 )% Large commercial & industrial 39 20 95.0 % 3.6 % 1 - n/a Transportation 17,482 18,508 (5.5 )% (2.3 )% 20 19 5.3 % Other(f) - - n/a n/a 12 7 71.4 % Total natural gas revenues(g) 55,599 63,006 (11.8 )% (2.9 )% 491 486 1.0 % Other Revenues(d) 2 1 100.0 % Total Natural Gas Revenues 493 487 1.2 % Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 2,977 $ 2,877 3.5 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 1,197 $ 1,093 9.5 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,236 2,632 2,866 (15.0 )% (22.0 )% Cooling Degree-Days 1,297 1,725 1,408 (24.8 )% (7.9 )%

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2023 2022 Residential 1,531,168 1,523,269 Residential 505,370 500,934 Small commercial & industrial 155,932 155,516 Small commercial & industrial 44,743 46,074 Large commercial & industrial 3,111 3,120 Large commercial & industrial 9 9 Public authorities & electric railroads 10,416 10,393 Transportation 629 656 Total 1,700,627 1,692,298 Total 550,751 547,673

__________

(a) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from PECO and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from PECO, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $2 million and $3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $5 million and $5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from PECO and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from PECO, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling less than $1 million and less than $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $1 million and $1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

BGE Statistics Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 3,601 3,664 (1.7 )% (1.4 )% $ 512 $ 406 26.1 % Small commercial & industrial 722 754 (4.2 )% (1.4 )% 86 88 (2.3 )% Large commercial & industrial 3,664 3,703 (1.1 )% (1.2 )% 144 158 (8.9 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 50 46 8.7 % 3.9 % 7 7 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 104 101 3.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 8,037 8,167 (1.6 )% (1.3 )% 853 760 12.2 % Other Revenues(d) (17 ) (3 ) 466.7 % Total Electric Revenues 836 757 10.4 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 2,258 2,321 (2.7 )% (2.0 )% 57 70 (18.6 )% Small commercial & industrial 782 844 (7.3 )% (7.1 )% 10 13 (23.1 )% Large commercial & industrial 7,512 7,943 (5.4 )% (5.2 )% 25 28 (10.7 )% Other(f) 7 82 (91.5 )% n/a 4 2 100.0 % Total natural gas revenues(g) 10,559 11,190 (5.6 )% (4.7 )% 96 113 (15.0 )% Other Revenues(d) - - n/a Total Natural Gas Revenues 96 113 (15.0 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 932 $ 870 7.1 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 380 $ 350 8.6 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 41 50 70 (18.0 )% (41.4 )% Cooling Degree-Days 706 711 617 (0.7 )% 14.4 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric and Natural Gas Deliveries Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather- Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric (in GWhs) Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 9,162 9,985 (8.2 )% (0.2 )% $ 1,308 $ 1,158 13.0 % Small commercial & industrial 2,005 2,126 (5.7 )% (0.7 )% 253 239 5.9 % Large commercial & industrial 9,812 10,090 (2.8 )% (1.2 )% 412 418 (1.4 )% Public authorities & electric railroads 153 152 0.7 % (0.3 )% 22 20 10.0 % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 303 297 2.0 % Total electric revenues(c) 21,132 22,353 (5.5 )% (0.7 )% 2,298 2,132 7.8 % Other Revenues(d) 24 (10 ) (340.0 )% Total Electric Revenues 2,322 2,122 9.4 % Natural Gas (in mmcfs) Natural Gas Deliveries and Revenues(e) Residential 22,954 28,382 (19.1 )% 1.0 % 406 448 (9.4 )% Small commercial & industrial 5,706 6,895 (17.2 )% (3.3 )% 66 77 (14.3 )% Large commercial & industrial 28,785 31,854 (9.6 )% (3.9 )% 124 128 (3.1 )% Other(f) 1,692 5,472 (69.1 )% n/a 28 50 (44.0 )% Total natural gas revenues(g) 59,137 72,603 (18.5 )% (1.7 )% 624 703 (11.2 )% Other Revenues(d) 40 (15 ) (366.7 )% Total Natural Gas Revenues 664 688 (3.5 )% Total Electric and Natural Gas Revenues $ 2,986 $ 2,810 6.3 % Purchased Power and Fuel $ 1,145 $ 1,093 4.8 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 2,195 2,737 2,942 (19.8 )% (25.4 )% Cooling Degree-Days 917 990 879 (7.4 )% 4.3 %

Number of Electric Customers 2023 2022 Number of Natural Gas Customers 2023 2022 Residential 1,208,230 1,200,786 Residential 655,753 653,413 Small commercial & industrial 115,557 115,778 Small commercial & industrial 37,950 38,128 Large commercial & industrial 13,007 12,774 Large commercial & industrial 6,289 6,222 Public authorities & electric railroads 264 266 Total 1,337,058 1,329,604 Total 699,992 697,763

__________

(a) Reflects revenues from customers purchasing electricity directly from BGE and customers purchasing electricity from a competitive electric generation supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing electricity from BGE, revenues also reflect the cost of energy and transmission. (b) Includes transmission revenue from PJM, wholesale electric revenue, and mutual assistance revenue. (c) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $4 million and $5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (d) Includes alternative revenue programs and late payment charges. (e) Reflects delivery volumes and revenues from customers purchasing natural gas directly from BGE and customers purchasing natural gas from a competitive natural gas supplier as all customers are assessed distribution charges. For customers purchasing natural gas from BGE, revenue also reflects the cost of natural gas. (f) Includes revenues primarily from off-system sales. (g) Includes operating revenues from affiliates totaling $1 million and $1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $2 million and $8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Pepco Statistics Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 Electric Deliveries (in GWhs) Revenue (in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Weather-

Normal %

Change 2023 2022 % Change Electric Deliveries and Revenues(a) Residential 2,529 2,384 6.1 % 1.3 % $ 405 $ 318 27.4 % Small commercial & industrial 315 299 5.4 % 3.7 % 54 44 22.7 % Large commercial & industrial 3,975 3,866 2.8 % 2.3 % 303 303 - % Public authorities & electric railroads 175 176 (0.6 )% (0.4 )% 9 9 - % Other(b) - - n/a n/a 67 57 17.5 % Total electric revenues(c) 6,994 6,725 4.0 % 2.0 % 838 731 14.6 % Other Revenues(d) (16 ) (7 ) 128.6 % Total Electric Revenues $ 822 $ 724 13.5 % Purchased Power $ 288 $ 230 25.2 %

% Change Heating and Cooling Degree-Days 2023 2022 Normal From 2022 From Normal Heating Degree-Days 11 19 8 (42.1 )% 37.5 % Cooling Degree-Days 1,182 1,218 1,184 (3.0 )% (0.2 )%