NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
"Strong execution and robust industry tailwinds drove our outperformance in the third quarter and our results significantly exceeded expectations across all guided metrics," said Matt Cohen, CyberArk's Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered one of the best financial performances in the company's history in the third quarter and our business accelerated. Our identity security platform is gaining momentum in both our customer base and with new customers who recognize the critical requirement to secure all identities, human and machine, with intelligent privileged controls. The durable demand for our solutions is the result of the severe threat landscape paired with the exponential growth of identities and environments. We delivered robust net new ARR, 68 percent growth in Subscription ARR to $504 million and 38 percent growth in total ARR to $705 million. Our consistent execution, strong competitive position and confidence in the demand environment is best demonstrated by the significant increase in our full year ARR guidance. As the clear leader in identity security, we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us and are well positioned to deliver strong long-term growth, profitability and cash flow."
Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
- Subscription revenue was $122.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 65 percent from $74.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- Maintenance and professional services revenue was $64.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $64.6 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- Perpetual license revenue was $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- Total revenue was $191.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 25 percent from $152.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, outperforming guidance.
- GAAP operating loss was $(25.7) million and non-GAAP operating income was $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, outperforming guidance.
- GAAP net loss was $(14.6) million, or $(0.35) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $19.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, outperforming guidance.
Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
- As of September 30, 2023, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.
- During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities was $9.3 million.
- As of September 30, 2023, total deferred revenue was $423.1 million, a 12 percent increase from $376.1 million at September 30, 2022.
Key Business Highlights
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $705 million, an increase of 38 percent from $512 million at September 30, 2022.
- The Subscription portion of ARR was $504 million, or 72 percent of total ARR at September 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 68 percent from $301 million, or 59 percent of total ARR, at September 30, 2022.
- The Maintenance portion of ARR was $200 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $211 million at September 30, 2022.
- Recurring revenue in the third quarter was $174.4 million, an increase of 36 percent from $128.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Recent Developments
- CyberArk was named a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management.(1) CyberArk is recognized in this report for the fifth consecutive time.
- CyberArk launched Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence to combat attacker innovation with identity security innovation.
- CyberArk was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023,(2) receiving the top score in the 'Current Offering' category as well as the highest possible score in 16 criteria including: least privilege access, just-in-time access, development and DevOps support, threat detection and response, innovation and partner ecosystem.
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of November 2, 2023, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 as indicated below.
Fourth Quarter 2023:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $206.5 million and $211.5 million, representing growth of 22 percent to 25 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $19.0 million to $23.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.50 per diluted share.
- Assumes 47.1 million weighted average diluted shares.
Full Year 2023:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $735.3 million to $740.3 million, representing growth of 24 percent to 25 percent compared to the full year 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $17.7 million to $21.7 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.72 to $0.80 per diluted share.
- Assumes 46.5 million weighted average diluted shares.
- ARR as of December 31, 2023 is expected to be in the range of $758 million to $768 million, representing growth of 33 percent to 35 percent from December 31, 2022.
(1)
|Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management, by Felix Gaehtgens, James Hoover, Michael Kelley, Brian Guthrie, Abhyuday Data, 5 September 2023
(2)
|The Forrester Wave: Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023 by Geoff Cairns, October 11, 2023
Conference Call Information
In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 330-2455 (U.S.) or +1 (240) 789-2717 (international). The conference ID is 6515982. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.cyberark.com.
Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or +1 (647) 362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 6515982. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at www.cyberark.com.
About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.
Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, self-hosted subscription and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.
Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue
- Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.
Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue
- Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.
Recurring Revenue
- Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and self-hosted subscription contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
- Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and impairment of capitalized software development costs.
- Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, impairment of capitalized software development costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
- Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, impairment of capitalized software development costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain from investment in privately held companies, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.
- Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.
The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, impairment of capitalized software development costs, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, gain from investment in privately held companies, and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.
Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk's (the "Company") management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: changes to the drivers of the Company's growth and its ability to adapt its solutions to IT security market demands; fluctuation in the Company's quarterly results of operations due to sales cycles and multiple pricing and delivery models; the Company's ability to sell into existing and new customers and industry verticals; an increase in competition within the Privileged Access Management and Identity Security markets; unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's, or the Company's customers' or partners' systems; complications or risks in connection with the Company's subscription model, including uncertainty regarding renewals from its existing customer base, and retaining sufficient subscription or maintenance and support service renewal rates; risks related to compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations; risks regarding potential negative economic conditions in the global economy or certain regions, including conditions resulting from financial and credit market fluctuations, rising interest rates, bank failures, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; the Company's ability to hire, train, retain and motivate qualified personnel; reliance on third-party cloud providers for the Company's operations and SaaS solutions; the Company's history of incurring net losses and its ability to achieve profitability in the future; risks related to the Company's ongoing transition to a new Chief Executive Officer; risks related to sales made to government entities; the Company's ability to find, complete, fully integrate or achieve the expected benefits of strategic acquisitions; the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting effect on the demand for the Company's solutions and on its expected revenue growth rates and costs; the Company's ability to expand its sales and marketing efforts and expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; regulatory and geopolitical risks associated with global sales and operations, as well as the location of our principal executive offices, most of our research and development activities and other significant operations in Israel; changes in regulatory requirements or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the ability of the Company's products to help customers achieve and maintain compliance with government regulations or industry standards; risks related to intellectual property claims or the Company's ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Gartner Disclaimers
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
?Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Revenues:
|Subscription
$
74,249
$
122,879
$
192,198
$
321,766
|Perpetual license
13,790
4,056
35,385
13,028
|Maintenance and professional services
64,631
64,301
194,976
193,990
|Total revenues
152,670
191,236
422,559
528,784
|Cost of revenues:
|Subscription
12,214
21,281
32,487
54,859
|Perpetual license
703
642
1,980
1,173
|Maintenance and professional services
19,548
19,816
56,751
60,446
|Total cost of revenues
32,465
41,739
91,218
116,478
|Gross profit
120,205
149,497
331,341
412,306
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
48,437
51,733
138,844
157,653
|Sales and marketing
90,298
98,859
254,536
299,376
|General and administrative
20,738
24,642
60,342
67,038
|Total operating expenses
159,473
175,234
453,722
524,067
|Operating loss
(39,268
)
(25,737
)
(122,381
)
(111,761
)
|Financial income, net
3,641
12,424
6,269
33,912
|Loss before taxes on income
(35,627
)
(13,313
)
(116,112
)
(77,849
)
|Tax benefit (taxes on income)
2,902
(1,296
)
7,948
2,434
|Net loss
$
(32,725
)
$
(14,609
)
$
(108,164
)
$
(75,415
)
|Basic loss per ordinary share
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(2.67
)
$
(1.82
)
|Diluted loss per ordinary share
$
(0.80
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(2.67
)
$
(1.82
)
|Shares used in computing net loss
|per ordinary shares, basic
40,834,640
41,899,371
40,488,909
41,539,052
|Shares used in computing net loss
|per ordinary shares, diluted
40,834,640
41,899,371
40,488,909
41,539,052
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
2022
2023
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
347,338
$
372,196
|Short-term bank deposits
305,843
284,461
|Marketable securities
301,101
249,539
|Trade receivables
120,817
118,983
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,482
26,308
|Total current assets
1,097,581
1,051,487
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Marketable securities
227,748
322,026
|Property and equipment, net
23,474
17,814
|Intangible assets, net
27,508
22,050
|Goodwill
153,241
153,241
|Other long-term assets
217,040
213,243
|Deferred tax asset
72,809
85,005
|Total long-term assets
721,820
813,379
|TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,819,401
$
1,864,866
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
$
13,642
$
12,624
|Employees and payroll accruals
77,328
70,750
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
33,584
33,022
|Deferred revenues
327,918
357,282
|Total current liabilities
452,472
473,678
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Convertible senior notes, net
569,344
571,590
|Deferred revenues
80,524
65,773
|Other long-term liabilities
38,917
33,376
|Total long-term liabilities
688,785
670,739
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,141,257
1,144,417
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value
107
110
|Additional paid-in capital
660,289
774,882
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(15,560
)
(12,436
)
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
33,308
(42,107
)
|Total shareholders' equity
678,144
720,449
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,819,401
$
1,864,866
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
2022
2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
$
(108,164
)
$
(75,415
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
11,883
15,097
|Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
3,976
(2,724
)
|Share-based compensation
88,593
102,565
|Deferred income taxes, net
(14,267
)
(10,763
)
|Decrease in trade receivables
23,865
1,834
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,234
2,245
|Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others
(19,769
)
(22,564
)
|Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets
2,781
5,495
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
509
(980
)
|Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues
58,814
14,613
|Decrease in employees and payroll accruals
(16,285
)
(13,579
)
|Increase in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities
2,259
669
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
(7,218
)
(7,187
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
29,211
9,306
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investment in short and long term deposits
(320,320
)
(204,461
)
|Proceeds from short and long term deposits
363,905
243,630
|Investment in marketable securities and other
(318,566
)
(322,049
)
|Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other
256,899
285,445
|Purchase of property and equipment
(8,778
)
(4,253
)
|Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(41,285
)
-
|Net cash used in investing activities
(68,145
)
(1,688
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from (payment of) withholding tax related to employee stock plans
(811
)
3,210
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,729
4,209
|Proceeds in connection with employees stock purchase plan
12,322
11,776
|Payments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions
(1,578
)
-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
11,662
19,195
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents
(27,272
)
26,813
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents
(5,045
)
(1,955
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
356,850
347,338
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
324,533
$
372,196
|CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
|Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Net cash provided by operating activities
$
18,481
$
14,353
$
29,211
$
9,306
|Less:
|Purchase of property and equipment
(4,618
)
(731
)
(8,778
)
(4,253
)
|Free cash flow
$
13,863
$
13,622
$
20,433
$
5,053
|GAAP net cash used in investing activities
(72,380
)
(42,788
)
(68,145
)
(1,688
)
|GAAP net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,602
)
5,510
11,662
19,195
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Gross profit
$
120,205
$
149,497
$
331,341
$
412,306
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
4,030
4,780
10,962
13,112
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
88
103
264
309
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,639
1,704
4,339
5,113
|Impairment of capitalized software development costs
-
2,067
-
2,067
|Non-GAAP gross profit
$
125,962
$
158,151
$
346,906
$
432,907
|Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Operating expenses
$
159,473
$
175,234
$
453,722
$
524,067
|Less:
|Share-based compensation (1)
27,712
33,821
77,631
89,454
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
154
139
458
410
|Acquisition related expenses
1,653
-
2,244
-
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
129,954
$
141,274
$
373,389
$
434,203
|Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Operating loss
$
(39,268
)
$
(25,737
)
$
(122,381
)
$
(111,761
)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
31,742
38,601
88,593
102,566
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
88
103
264
309
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,793
1,843
4,797
5,523
|Acquisition related expenses
1,653
-
2,244
-
|Impairment of capitalized software development costs
2,067
-
2,067
|Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
(3,992
)
$
16,877
$
(26,483
)
$
(1,296
)
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss):
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Net loss
$
(32,725
)
$
(14,609
)
$
(108,164
)
$
(75,415
)
|Plus:
|Share-based compensation (1)
31,742
38,601
88,593
102,566
|Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)
88
103
264
309
|Amortization of intangible assets (2)
1,793
1,843
4,797
5,523
|Acquisition related expenses
1,653
-
2,244
-
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
746
748
2,234
2,244
|Unrealized Gain from investment in privately held companies
(324
)
(250
)
(324
)
(544
)
|Impairment of capitalized software development costs
-
2,067
-
2,067
|Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments
(5,307
)
(8,894
)
(14,629
)
(22,808
)
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(2,334
)
$
19,609
$
(24,985
)
$
13,942
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
|Basic
$
(0.06
)
$
0.47
$
(0.62
)
$
0.34
|Diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
0.42
$
(0.62
)
$
0.30
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
40,834,640
41,899,371
40,488,909
41,539,052
|Diluted
40,834,640
46,641,527
40,488,909
46,134,041
|(1) Share-based Compensation :
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Cost of revenues - Subscription
$
634
$
1,149
$
1,527
$
2,959
|Cost of revenues - Perpetual license
42
11
103
30
|Cost of revenues - Maintenance and Professional services
3,354
3,620
9,332
10,123
|Research and development
6,983
7,867
19,787
21,797
|Sales and marketing
13,654
15,800
37,415
43,990
|General and administrative
7,075
10,154
20,429
23,667
|Total share-based compensation
$
31,742
$
38,601
$
88,593
$
102,566
|(2) Amortization of intangible assets :
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
2022
2023
2022
2023
|Cost of revenues - Subscription
$
1,598
$
1,704
$
4,231
$
5,113
|Cost of revenues - Perpetual license
41
-
108
-
|Sales and marketing
154
139
458
410
|Total amortization of intangible assets
$
1,793
$
1,843
$
4,797
$
5,523
|(3) Classified as Cost of revenues - Subscription.
Contacts
Investor Contact:
Erica Smith
CyberArk
Phone: +1-617-558-2132
ir@cyberark.com
Media Contact:
Liz Campbell
CyberArk
Phone: +1-617-558-2191
press@cyberark.com