Q3 2023 Highlights
- GAAP net income of $72 million, representing a 13% margin
- Fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability
- GAAP income from operations of $40 million, representing a 7% margin
- Third consecutive quarter of GAAP operating profitability
- GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.03
- Adjusted EPS of $0.07
- Revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $558 million
- Commercial revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $251 million
- US commercial revenue grew 33% year-over-year to $116 million
- Government revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $308 million
- Customer count grew 34% year-over-year
- US commercial customer count grew 37% year-over-year, from 132 customers in Q3 2022 to 181 customers in Q3 2023
- Adjusted income from operations of $163 million, representing a margin of 29%
- Fourth consecutive quarter of expanding adjusted operating margins
- Cash from operations of $133 million, representing a 24% margin
- Adjusted free cash flow of $141 million, representing a 25% margin
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term US treasury securities of $3.3 billion
Q3 2023 TTM Highlights
- Revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $2.1 billion
- US commercial revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $403 million
- GAAP net income of $147 million, representing a 7% margin
- GAAP income from operations of $36 million, representing a 2% margin
- Cash from operations of $490 million, representing a 23% margin
- Adjusted free cash flow of $502 million, representing a 24% margin
- Adjusted income from operations of $538 million, representing a 25% margin
Q3 2023 Financial Summary
(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Third Quarter
Amount
Revenue
$
558,159
Year-over-year growth
17
%
Amount
Margin
Income from Operations
$
39,983
7
%
Adjusted Income from Operations
$
163,272
29
%
Cash from Operations
$
133,443
24
%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
140,847
25
%
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
71,505
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
155,019
Adjusted EBITDA
$
171,935
31
%
GAAP EPS, Diluted
$
0.03
Adjusted EPS, Diluted
$
0.07
Outlook
For Q4 2023, we expect:
- Revenue of between $599 - $603 million.
- Adjusted income from operations of $184 - $188 million.
- GAAP net income.
For full year 2023:
- We are raising our revenue guidance to between $2.216 - $2.220 billion.
- We are raising our adjusted income from operations guidance to between $607 - $611 million.
- We continue to expect GAAP net income in each quarter of this year.
CEO Letter
Palantir CEO Alex Karp's quarterly letter to shareholders is available through Palantir's website at https://www.palantir.com/q3-2023-letter.
Earnings Webcast
A live public webcast will be held at 6:00 a.m. MT / 8:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the results for our third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantir-earnings-q3-2023. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.
An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir's Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.
Additional Definitions
For the purpose of this press release and our earnings webcast:
- Total contract value ("TCV") is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution and remaining deal value ("RDV") is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers' financial condition, including the consideration of such customers' ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.
- Remaining performance obligations ("RPO") reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606-Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.
- The term "strategic commercial contracts" is as defined in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
- "Dollar-weighted duration basis" is the total value of contracts closed in the applicable period, divided by the dollar-weighted average duration of those same contracts.
- "Annualized run rate" is the revenue for the applicable quarterly period, multiplied by four (representing four quarters to illustrate the annualized rate). Our actual results in subsequent periods may differ.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"), diluted.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir's business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir's control.
Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$
558,159
$
477,880
$
1,616,662
$
1,397,247
Cost of revenue (1)
107,922
107,611
322,466
304,238
Gross profit
450,237
370,269
1,294,196
1,093,009
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing (1)
176,373
182,918
547,629
512,278
Research and development (1)
105,708
100,863
295,341
277,635
General and administrative (1)
128,173
148,679
397,054
446,471
Total operating expenses
410,254
432,460
1,240,024
1,236,384
Income (loss) from operations
39,983
(62,191
)
54,172
(143,375
)
Interest income
36,864
5,540
88,027
7,559
Interest expense
(742
)
(1,082
)
(3,334
)
(2,346
)
Other income (expense), net
3,864
(65,046
)
(8,021
)
(260,714
)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
79,969
(122,779
)
130,844
(398,876
)
Provision for income taxes
6,530
1,096
10,382
5,707
Net income (loss)
73,439
(123,875
)
120,462
(404,583
)
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,934
-
4,028
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
71,505
$
(123,875
)
$
116,434
$
(404,583
)
Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
0.03
$
(0.06
)
$
0.05
$
(0.20
)
Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
0.03
$
(0.06
)
$
0.05
$
(0.20
)
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
2,162,530
2,073,265
2,134,045
2,054,926
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
2,325,600
2,073,265
2,281,347
2,054,926
-----
|(1)
Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
$
7,814
$
10,525
$
24,995
$
33,413
Sales and marketing
39,290
48,824
116,956
147,501
Research and development
21,952
25,113
65,068
76,996
General and administrative
45,324
55,846
136,276
177,490
Total stock-based compensation
$
114,380
$
140,308
$
343,295
$
435,400
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
As of September 30,
As of December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,040,310
$
2,598,540
Marketable securities
2,243,264
35,135
Accounts receivable, net
430,269
258,346
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
95,554
149,556
Total current assets
3,809,397
3,041,577
Property and equipment, net
50,133
69,170
Operating lease right-of-use assets
190,191
200,240
Other assets
143,696
150,252
Total assets
$
4,193,417
$
3,461,239
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
9,475
$
44,788
Accrued liabilities
174,753
172,715
Deferred revenue
223,507
183,350
Customer deposits
228,986
141,989
Operating lease liabilities
52,204
45,099
Total current liabilities
688,925
587,941
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
34,880
9,965
Customer deposits, noncurrent
2,234
3,936
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
184,067
204,305
Other noncurrent liabilities
11,414
12,655
Total liabilities
921,520
818,802
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
2,174
2,099
Additional paid-in capital
8,938,050
8,427,998
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,205
)
(5,333
)
Accumulated deficit
(5,743,004
)
(5,859,438
)
Total stockholders' equity
3,190,015
2,565,326
Noncontrolling interests
81,882
77,111
Total equity
3,271,897
2,642,437
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,193,417
$
3,461,239
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
120,462
$
(404,583
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,382
15,149
Stock-based compensation
343,295
435,400
Noncash operating lease expense
34,810
30,130
Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net
11,810
260,720
Noncash consideration
(34,852
)
(7,971
)
Other operating activities
(13,328
)
9,001
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(159,752
)
(154,591
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(75
)
(4,497
)
Other assets
1,941
10,490
Accounts payable
(32,387
)
(15,165
)
Accrued liabilities
2,552
(828
)
Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent
64,464
(44,912
)
Customer deposits, current and noncurrent
84,272
44,263
Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent
(37,767
)
(27,437
)
Other noncurrent liabilities
184
(195
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
411,011
144,974
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(10,254
)
(35,109
)
Purchases of marketable securities
(4,791,670
)
(124,500
)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities
2,608,898
41,101
Proceeds from sales of alternative investments
51,072
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,141,954
)
(118,508
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options
166,829
72,108
Other financing activities
778
(269
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
167,607
71,839
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(2,113
)
(12,470
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(1,565,449
)
85,835
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
2,627,335
2,366,914
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
1,061,886
$
2,452,749
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
Income (loss) from operations
$
39,983
$
(62,191
)
$
54,172
$
(143,375
)
$
36,346
Add: stock-based compensation
114,380
140,308
343,295
435,400
472,693
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
8,909
3,133
25,954
14,464
28,646
Adjusted income from operations
$
163,272
$
81,250
$
423,421
$
306,489
$
537,685
Adjusted operating margin
29
%
17
%
26
%
22
%
25
%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
133,443
$
47,066
$
411,011
$
144,974
$
489,774
Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
8,969
3,930
25,015
17,387
26,933
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(1,565
)
(14,436
)
(10,254
)
(35,109
)
(15,172
)
Adjusted free cash flow
$
140,847
$
36,560
$
425,772
$
127,252
$
501,535
Adjusted free cash flow margin
25
%
8
%
26
%
9
%
24
%
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
71,505
$
(123,875
)
$
116,434
$
(404,583
)
Add: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,934
-
4,028
-
Less: interest income
(36,864
)
(5,540
)
(88,027
)
(7,559
)
Add: interest expense
742
1,082
3,334
2,346
Add: other (income) expense, net
(3,864
)
65,046
8,021
260,714
Add: provision for income taxes
6,530
1,096
10,382
5,707
Add: depreciation and amortization
8,663
5,942
25,382
15,149
Add: stock-based compensation
114,380
140,308
343,295
435,400
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
8,909
3,133
25,954
14,464
Adjusted EBITDA
$
171,935
$
87,192
$
448,803
$
321,638
Adjusted EBITDA margin
31
%
18
%
28
%
23
%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
71,505
$
(123,875
)
$
116,434
$
(404,583
)
Add: stock-based compensation
114,380
140,308
343,295
435,400
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
8,909
3,133
25,954
14,464
Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1)
(39,775
)
(3,491
)
(103,714
)
(5,613
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
155,019
$
16,075
$
381,969
$
39,668
Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted
2,325,600
2,073,265
2,281,347
2,054,926
Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2)
2,325,600
2,142,506
2,281,347
2,156,288
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
$
0.07
$
0.01
$
0.17
$
0.02
----
(1)
Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 23.0% and 22.2% for the periods ended 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2)
Includes an additional 69 million and 101 million dilutive securities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, that were excluded from a GAAP perspective due to the Company's net loss position.
